Jennifer Lopez Rocks Shirt As Mini Dress While Out With Twins Emme & Max, 13, in LA: Photos

Jennifer Lopez and her twins were spotted stepping out of her white Cadillac Escalade in Los Angeles just says after she was seen checking out private schools in the city.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, appeared to leave her pants at home with this sexy outfit. The “Waiting For Tonight” singer rocked an oversized white dress shirt as a dress and with a beige sweater over, along with a pair of chunky sneakers on Tuesday, July 13 as she stepped out with kids Max and Emme, 13, in Los Angeles. The trio were seen stepping out of her large white Cadillac Escalade SUV (the same one beau Ben Affleck was spotted getting out of back in April).

J.Lo kept her highlighted hair back in a messy bun, allowing her curtain style bangs to frame her face. She matched her neutral outfit to a taupe colored crossbody bag that appeared to be by Coach, which is one of her major endorsement lists. It’s unclear what the group was doing in the Santa Monica area, but they appeared to be heading into a private home.

Emme stayed casual in an oversized knit sweater and white dress, twinning with her mom in a pair of white sneakers. The 13-year-old was still rocking her bold blue hair, which she kept center parted. Emme finished her look with a beige crochet knit bag adorned with red floral pattern. Meanwhile, Max was laid back in a Minecraft t-shirt (a popular video game with kids and teens), gray shorts and a pair of checkered Vans sneakers.

Jennifer, Max and Emme split their time between Miami, Florida — where the twins’ dad Marc Anthony lives — as well as Jen’s Bel-Air estate. Recently, the “Dear Ben” singer was spotted checking out several private schools in the Los Angeles area, suggesting she plans to move her family to California full-time. Rekindled beau Ben, of course, lives in Los Angeles full time — and the pair have been regularly sleeping over at each other’s homes in recent weeks.

Ben seems to be getting along with Jen’s kids well, too: The Town actor was spotted out with his kids Samuel, 9, and Seraphina, 12, along with Emme at the Universal CityWalk. Samuel was also present for a lunch with Jen and her twins at the Brentwood Country Mart, as well as a recent trip to Universal Studios!