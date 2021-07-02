Pics

Ben Affleck Holds Hands With Son Samuel, 9, In Sweet Photo Amidst J.Lo Romance

Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck, Seraphina Affleck, Violet Affleck, Samuel Affleck
Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck seen arriving in Paris, France on July 1, 2021.
Jennifer Garner drops Samuel at swim class before a pedicure.

Ben Affleck had a cute father-son moment with his child Samuel as he took him to swim practice.

Ben Affleck48, isn’t letting his recent romance with Jennifer Lopez, 51, get in the way of spending some quality time with his kids. The Gone Girl actor was spotted holding his 9-year-old son Samuel’s hand on his way to swim practice in Santa Monica, California on Thursday July 1.

Ben kept it casual for the father-son outing, wearing a pale blue t-shirt, jeans and a navy blue face mask. He accessorized with a pair of yellow-tinted aviator sunglasses. He also rocked what appear to be a pair of white Nike Jordans sneakers with an electric blue trim. Meanwhile, Samuel looked like he was ready to hop right in the pool, sporting a light blue swim parka and Adidas slides. Ben also gave his son a hand, carrying his boy’s backpack.

Ben carried Samuel's bag on the way to swim practice.

It seems like Ben and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner49, trade off duty on bringing Samuel to swim practice. Samuel is the youngest of their three children together, and Jennifer was spotted rocking a chic Maxi dress as she gave the boy a ride home from practice on Thursday June 25.  Jennifer and Ben have reunited on a few occasions for important milestones in their children’s lives, like on June 14, when their daughter Seraphina, 12, had her sixth-grade graduation.

It looks like Ben and Jennifer are doing a great job of co-parenting, even as Ben’s relationship with J.Lo has been heating up. Ben and Jennifer were married from 2005 until 2018, getting together shortly after Ben and J.Lo broke up after their first time dating in 2004. J.Lo and Ben re-sparked their romance after the “Let’s Get Loud” singer called off her engagement to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. 

Ben holds Samuel's hand on the way to swim class.

Ben and J.Lo seem to have been getting serious since they rekindled the flame. The pair have been out on plenty of dates together and spending the night in each other’s houses, but they may even think about tying the knot during their second time dating. A source close to the couple told HollywoodLife that J.Lo would say “yes” if Ben proposed!