Why Jennifer Lopez Chose A White Gown For Her ‘Rebirth’ Moment With Ben Affleck In Venice

J.Lo had a very particular color in mind for her 1st red carpet with beau Ben Affleck since 2003 — a source close to the actress spilled why EXCLUSIVELY to HL!

It’s no coincidence that Jennifer Lopez, 52, chose white for her red carpet debut with Ben Affleck, 49. “Jennifer requested white dresses only for her red carpet debut with Ben. White symbolizes a new beginning and rebirth and she told everyone around her that this first appearance with Ben is an official rebirth of their relationship,” a source close to the On The 6 actress tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Jennifer looked sensational in the plunging gown by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika which featured dazzling crystal details around the front. The fitted dress also included a ruffle skirt with a high slit, allowing her to show off her toned legs and glowing tan. “She wanted this appearance to be the official mark of the beginning of carpets and outings for she and Ben. Wearing white was very important to her and her only direction from her team for this moment and she was adamant about it. She feels great,” the insider also explained.

The two chose a special event for their red carpet official moment, which was at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Ben’s film The Last Duel. The Oscar winner co-write the male perspectives in the flick alongside his BFF and longtime collaborator, Matt Damon, 50. Ben also looked dapper for the outing, rocking a black tuxedo for the formal event. After posing for a few seconds of solo photos, he sweetly opened the door for J.Lo as the crowds went wild. The pair then packed on the PDA as they walked the carpet hand in hand, reminiscent of their appearance at the 2003 Academy Awards when she stunned in a Jaqueline Kennedy Onassis inspired Valentino dress.

The date of their Sept. 10 red carpet appearance was also significant to Bennifer history: the two called off their original nuptials on the same date exactly 18 years ago. At the time, the pair cited intense media scrutiny attention around their scheduled Labor Day wedding. After a brief split, Ben and J.Lo reconciled — only to break-up for good in January 2004.