Matt Damon's Wife Luciana Barroso Sizzles In Black Tank Top As They Hold Hands Leaving Venice

Actor Matt Damon, left, and his wife Luciana Barroso pose for photographers at the premiere of the film 'Downsizing' which opens the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy
Actor Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso clutch hands as they make their way into a medical building for what appears a doctor's visit. The actor recently revealed that his oldest daughter had coronavirus in New York City while the rest of the Damons quarantined in Ireland.
Actor Matt Damon, left, and his wife Luciana Damon pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Suburbicon' during the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy
Matt Damon and Luciana Damon 'Ford v Ferrari' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Nov 2019
Matt Damon and his wife Luciana showed off PDA while walking and waving to onlookers at the Venice airport after the International Film Festival.

Matt Damon, 50, and his wife Luciana Barroso, 45, looked casual yet stylish when they were seen leaving Venice, Italy on Sept. 11. The lovebirds were photographed holding hands at the Venice airport while matching in black attire, including a black tank top and black cropped pants for the long-haired beauty, and a black polo shirt and blue jeans for the actor. They also both wore sunglasses and Luciana topped her look off with hoop earrings, a necklace, and black wedge shoes while Matt added black and white sneakers to his look.

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana leave Venice.

The Good Will Hunting star flashed a smile to cameras and even waved at onlookers at one point during the outing, which came after the city’s 78th annual International Film Festival. The married couple also ran into actress Penelope Cruz, 47, whom Matt co-starred with in the 2000 film All The Pretty Horses, and they greeted her with a chat and hug. She also looked great in a red sweater, jeans, and black heels.

Before Matt and Luciana headed out of Venice, he showed up to the Venice Film Festival to promote his new film, The Last Duel. He reunited with longtime friend Ben Affleck, 49, who also worked on the film, at the event and they were all smiles while hanging out and chatting. They also posed on a boat together and looked like they were having the time of their lives.

Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth are part of the 'Birthday Squad' as they celebrate Matt's daughter's birthday at Disneyland. The entire group was seen wearing matching shirts which read 'Birthday Squad' aside from his daughter Gia who wore the 'Birthday Girl' Shirt. This trip comes after Matt has moved back to the US from Australia and he admitted stopping the use of the homophobic F-word slur.
Actor Matt Damon pictured leaving his car with the valet as he arrives for dinner at Nobu with his daughters. Damon had something of a bad month, PR-wise, after, while attempting to describe how he'd personally evolved on an issue, he told the U.K.'s Sunday Times, that he only recently stopped using the "the f-slur for a homosexual." He credited his daughter for getting him to stop, and said it was "commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application." After some backlash, he clarified that statement, insisting he never actually called another human being that word and expressed solidarity with the LGBTQ community.
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso pose during a previous event.

When Matt’s not spending time with Luciana or Ben, he’s doing so with his three daughters, Isabella, 15, Gia, 13, and Stella, 10. During a recent rare outing, the doting father took the girls to dinner at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, CA and was spotted keeping them close as they got out of an SUV to head into the restaurant.

A week later, he and the family also celebrated Gia’s 13th birthday with a trip to Disneyland. They were all seen wearing matching Disney-themed T-shirts that read, “The Birthday Squad” on them and appeared to be having a great time.