Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Reunite at the Venice Film Festival For ‘The Last Duel’ Event

Penelope Cruz attends the red carpet of the movie "Madres Paralelas" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2021 in Venice, Italy'Parallel Mothers' premiere and Opening Ceremony, 78th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 01 Sep 2021
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. 10 Sep 2021 Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez. Photo credit: M. Angeles Salvador/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA785709_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon 'The Last Duel' photocall, 78th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 10 Sep 2021
Matt Damon, right, and Ben Affleck pose for photographers upon arrival for the photo call of the film 'The Last Duel' at the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy Film Festival 2021 The Last Duel Arrival, Venice, Italy - 10 Sep 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
The Boston-born actors appeared together, looking dapper as ever, as their latest film together was screened at the iconic film festival.

The boys are back in town! Ben Affleck, 49, and Matt Damon, 50, looked incredibly handsome as they appeared at a photo call at the Venice Film Festival on Friday September 10. The famous buddies were both at the annual movie event with their latest film together: The Last Duel. The childhood friends turned movie stars were all smiles as they posed together on the red carpet!

Ben, 49, and Matt, 50, both hit the red carpet for the Venice Film Festival on Friday. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Both the Boston boys cleaned up nicely for the event! Ben rocked a black suit with a white button-down shirt. Matt sported a gray blazer with a black t-shirt and pants for the outing. The duo arrived in-style, posing on a boat, as many of the Venice Film Festival attendees do. While out on the water, both of the Good Will Hunting stars wore sunglasses, as they posed for photographers.

Ben and Matt have collaborated on numerous movies together throughout their careers. (Joel C Ryan/AP/Shutterstock)

Both of the actors have appeared in a ton of movies together. Ben and Matt perhaps most famously wrote and co-starred in Good Will Hunting together in 1997, but the duo have stayed close and collaborated on a ton of occasions. The Last Duel is only their latest venture in co-writing and co-starring. The pair worked on the screenplay with Nicole Holofcener, via IMDbBlade Runner director Ridley Scott directed the film, which also stars Adam Driver and Jodie Comer. “King Charles VI declares that Knight Jean de Carrouges settle his dispute with his squire by challenging him to a duel,” the movie’s description said.

The Venice Film Festival is only the latest time that the two stars spent time together this summer. The Martian star was photographed hanging out with Ben and his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez52, at a Los Angeles beach on August 8. After spending time with the couple, Matt explained that he wants nothing but the best for his friend and was rooting for the couple. “They’re both great. I just want for their happiness. They seem pretty happy right now,” he said in an interview with The Carl Watson Show in August.

 