Watch

Matt Damon Says He Supports Ben Affleck & J.Lo’s Romance: ‘No One’s Pulling Harder Than I Am’

Actor Matt Damon displays his Male Star of Tomorrow award presented to him during the 24th Annual ShoWest Awards ceremony, Thursday night, March 12, 1998, in Las Vegas. Damon won for his work in the movie, "Good Will Hunting." (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)
FILE - In this March 23, 1998 file photo, Ben Affleck, left, and Matt Damon display their Oscars for Best Original Screenplay for "Good Will Hunting,"at the 70th Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, file)
Actor Matt Damon poses for a photo in New York, Dec. 7, 1999. Damon portrays the sociopathic title character in the new film, "The Talented Mr. Ripley." (AP Photo/Jim Cooper) View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Matt Damon has opened up about his pal Ben Affleck’s rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez, after he was spotted hanging out with the couple in Malibu.

Matt Damon wants nothing but the best for his childhood friend Ben Affleck. The Golden Globe winner, 50, has opened up about his friend’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez, revealing he’s a total Bennifer stan. On the August 13 installment of The Carlos Watson Show, the actor spoke about the couple during a rapid-fire round of questions, while promoting his new movie Stillwater. “Oh man, no one’s pulling harder than I am,” Matt said, when he was asked if he thought the pair would go the distance.

matt
Matt and Ben. Image: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“They’re both great. I just want for their happiness. They seem pretty happy right now.” Back in July, Matt told Extra that he was “just so happy” for Ben amid his rekindled romance with his ex-fiance. “He’s the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I’m glad for both of them.” Matt’s latest comments come just a couple of weeks after he was spotted taking a beachside stroll with the couple in Malibu.

The Good Will Hunting actor was pictured walking beside Bennifer, who held hands, on a private beach in Malibu near Paradise Cove. All three A-list stars looked to be having an absolute blast together, as indicative by their big smiles in the snapshots which were taken on August 8. A source close to the trio recently told HollywoodLife that Matt couldn’t be happier for his friend of more than 25 years.

jlo
Ben and JLo. Image: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews

“Matt wants nothing but the best for Ben,” the insider told HL. “They are friends forever and talk about everything. Matt knows what makes Ben tick, and he is happy with it all because Ben is clearly happy.” The source added that Matt is an equally big fan of J.Lo. “When it comes down to it all, Matt is going to be there for his friend and hope for the best.”

Related Gallery

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Timeline: From Engagement To Split & Reunion 17 Years Later

West Hollywood, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exit Craig's after enjoying a dinner date. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exit Craig's after enjoying a dinner date. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 11 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lopez wears a collar with Ben's name while strolling in Portofino with some friends during her cruise in the Mediterranean. 31 Jul 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, L-Lo. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA775545_048.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The source also explained that the pair aren’t exactly chatting about their relationships during their get togethers. “When they talk [it’s usually] about the Patriots and the Red Sox. Matt’s only playful thing he mentions to Ben [about] Jen is that she is a Yankees fan. That’s the fun they have with it all. Matt is happy but he isn’t making it the focus of his relationship with Ben.”