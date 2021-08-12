See Pics

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Reunite With Her Daughter, 13, For Dinner Date In West Hollywood — Photos

Deputy Editor of New York City

Jennifer Lopez’s 13-year-old daughter, Emme, scored some quality bonding time with the star and her boyfriend, Ben Affleck, while out to dinner in West Hollywood on Aug. 11.

Date night! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were photographed arriving at celeb hotspot, Craig’s, in West Hollywood, on Aug. 11. Ben was in the driver’s seat, while Jen sat beside him on the passenger side. Also in attendance was one of J.Lo’s 13-year-old twins, her daughter, Emme, who was pictured leaving the restaurant with the couple at the end of their meal.

For the night out, Jennifer, who turned 52 in July, looked amazing in a pair of high-waisted black pants, which she paired with a tight tank top. Meanwhile, Emme showed off her tomboy style in a plaid shirt and baggy shorts, which fell to her knee, and Ben wore a sweater and jeans. The trio could be seen getting into their vehicle at the end of the night, as well.

This night out comes following Jen and Ben’s house hunting trip in the Los Angeles area. On Aug. 10, the lovebirds were photographed looking at homes in both Beverly Hills and Toluca Lake. Their upcoming living plans are unclear, but things have definitely been hot and heavy since they rekindled their romance in April. The reconciliation came following Jen’s split from Alex Rodriguez, who she had been engaged to for two years.

J.Lo and Ben’s reunion definitely sparked some nostalgia, as they were previously together in the early 2000s. After meeting on the set of Gigli in 2001, the stars began dating, leading to a Nov. 2002 engagement. Although they were set to marry in Sept. 2003, Jen and Ben called off the wedding at the last minute, citing media attention as the reason for their decision. They stayed together for several more months, but wound up splitting at the beginning of 2004. She went on to marry Marc Anthony and welcome twins, while he wed Jennifer Garner and had three children (Ben and Jen G. split in 2015).

Even though Jen and Ben have only been back together for four months, they’ve clearly already begun to blend their families. In fact, in July, Emme joined Ben and his kids on a trip to Disneyland, so the kids are already getting acquainted with one another.