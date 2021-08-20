See Pics

Matt Damon Celebrates Daughter Gia’s Birthday At Disneyland With Luciana Barroso — Rare Photos

Matt Damon speaks during a press conference for "Suburbicon" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the TIFF Bell Lightbox, in Toronto 2017 TIFF - "Suburbicon" Press Conference, Toronto, Canada - 10 Sep 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth are part of the 'Birthday Squad' as they celebrate Matt's daughter's birthday at Disneyland. The entire group was seen wearing matching shirts which read 'Birthday Squad' aside from his daughter Gia who wore the 'Birthday Girl' Shirt. This trip comes after Matt has moved back to the US from Australia and he admitted stopping the use of the homophobic F-word slur. 19 Aug 2021 Pictured: Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth, Luciana Barroso. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA779869_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Matt Damon pictured leaving his car with the valet as he arrives for dinner at Nobu with his daughters. Damon had something of a bad month, PR-wise, after, while attempting to describe how he’d personally evolved on an issue, he told the U.K.’s Sunday Times, that he only recently stopped using the “the f-slur for a homosexual.” He credited his daughter for getting him to stop, and said it was “commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application.” After some backlash, he clarified that statement, insisting he never actually called another human being that word and expressed solidarity with the LGBTQ community. But for obvious reasons he received some pretty fair criticisms in the following days, before it all died down. Pictured: Matt Damon BACKGRID USA 14 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso have made a rare public appearance together, celebrating their daughter Gia’s birthday in matching t-shirts at Disneyland.

Matt Damon has stepped out at Disneyland to celebrate his daughter Gia‘s birthday. The newly-minted 13-year-old was joined by her mom Luciana Barroso and Thor: Love and Thunder star Luke Hemsworth, 40. Her Good Will Hunting actor dad, 50, who recently starred alongside the older brother of Liam and Chris Hemsworth in the Marvel flick, donned a Mickey Mouse inspired shirt, which read ‘Birthday Squad.’

Matt Damon and his family at DisneyLand. Image: Mega

In fact, the entire group wore matching t-shirts, except for Gia, whose tee read ‘Birthday Girl.’ Matt paired his custom top with black shorts, sandals, and a baseball cap, while his pal Luke rocked a backwards pink baseball cap, and grey camouflage print shorts. Luciana, who is rarely spotted with Matt in public, paired her top white white jeans. It wasn’t clear whether the couple’s eldest and youngest daughters Isabella, 15, and Stella, 10, were in attendance.

The birthday celebration came just a few days after Matt stepped out in Malibu with all three of his girls. He was spotted heading to dinner at celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu on August 14 with his kids, and was all smiles as he exited his large black SUV. Matt rocked an all black ensemble, including a black hoodie, pants, sneakers, and a protective face mask. His three daughters cut equally casual figures in jeans, sweaters and protective face masks.

The Golden Globe winner also recently weighed in on his childhood friend Ben Affleck‘s new romance. Matt opened up about his pal’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez on the August 13 installment of The Carlos Watson Show, revealing he’s a total Bennifer stan. “Oh man, no one’s pulling harder than I am,” Matt said, when he was asked if he thought the pair would go the distance. “They’re both great. I just want for their happiness. They seem pretty happy right now.”

Back in July, Matt also spoke to Extra about the couple, revealing he was “just so happy” for Ben amid his rekindled romance with his ex-fiance. “He’s the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I’m glad for both of them.” Fans of the actor would know he was also recently spotted taking a beachside stroll with the couple in Malibu.