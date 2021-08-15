See Pics

Matt Damon Steps Out With Rarely Seen Daughters Isabella, 15, Gia, 12, & Stella, 10, At Nobu Malibu — Pics

Matt Damon made a rare appearance with his three daughters for a family dinner, one day after showing his public support for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

Matt Damon has stepped out in Malibu for dinner with his three, rarely seen daughters, Isabella, 15, Gia, 12, and Stella, 10. The Good Will Hunting star, 50, was spotted heading to dinner at celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu on August 14 with his kids, and was all smiles as he exited his large black SUV. Matt rocked an all black ensemble, including a black hoodie, pants, sneakers, and a protective face mask. His three daughters cut equally casual figures in jeans, sweaters and protective face masks.

As fans would know, the outing comes one day after the Golden Globe winner revealed he wants nothing but the best for his childhood friend Ben Affleck. Matt opened up about his pal’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez, revealing he’s a total Bennifer stan. On the August 13 installment of The Carlos Watson Show, the actor spoke about the couple during a rapid-fire round of questions, while promoting his new movie Stillwater. “Oh man, no one’s pulling harder than I am,” Matt said, when he was asked if he thought the pair would go the distance.

“They’re both great. I just want for their happiness. They seem pretty happy right now.” Back in July, Matt also spoke to Extra about the couple, revealing he was “just so happy” for Ben amid his rekindled romance with his ex-fiance. “He’s the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I’m glad for both of them.” Fans of the actor would know he was also recently spotted taking a beachside stroll with the couple in Malibu.

The actor was pictured walking beside Bennifer, who held hands, on a private beach in Malibu near Paradise Cove. All three A-list stars looked to be having an absolute blast together, as indicative by their big smiles in the snapshots which were taken on August 8. A source close to the trio recently told HollywoodLife that Matt couldn’t be happier for his friend of more than 25 years. “They are friends forever and talk about everything. Matt knows what makes Ben tick, and he is happy with it all because Ben is clearly happy.”