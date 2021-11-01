News

Jennifer Garner Joins Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez While Trick-Or-Treating With Their Kids In Malibu

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck engaged in some co-parenting while trick-or-treating with their kids and Ben’s girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Garner joined ex-husband Ben Affleck and his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, for some Halloween festivities over the weekend, taking the kids out for trick-or-treating in Malibu, California. The former couple were spotted in the California locale after spending time with their kids at Huckleberry cafe earlier in the day, reported PEOPLE. According to the outlet, both Ben and his ex-wife’s children plus J.Lo’s kids got together for the event.

“Everyone gets along and the focus is always on the kids,” a source told the outlet. “Jennifer, Ben and Jen Garner all wanted the kids to have an amazing Halloween. The kids are friends and wanted to go trick-or-treating together. It made sense that they all went together.” The insider went on to share how Ben was “working today again,” thus causing everyone to want to “enjoy a family weekend” together.

The news also comes after Ben and J.Lo were photographed in Malibu together for Halloween festivities, with the Good Will Hunting actor, 49, entering a private residence for a party on Saturday, Oct. 31. He was then later spotted leaving the gated community with J.Lo, 52, in the passenger seat. After the party, the couple reportedly flew off together in a private jet from Los Angeles, per the Daily Mail. The couple hadn’t been together since J.Lo has been filming for her upcoming Netflix film, The Mother, so they definitely reveled in their time together with family.

It’s nice to see the families coming together and co-parenting for the occasion. Ben and Jen Garner share three children together: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. They tied the knot in 2005 and ended up calling it quits in June 2015, officially divorcing in October 2018.

Ben and J.Lo originally dated from 2002 to 2004 before splitting, but now the couple is back and seem happier than ever! J.Lo’s children, Max and Emme, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, get along with Ben and Jen’s three children, as the blended family seems to be working quite nicely.