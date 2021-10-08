See Pics

Jennifer Lopez Morphs Into An Assassin For Action-Packed ‘The Mother’ Scene In Vancouver — Photos

Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID
Jennifer Lopez CFDA Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Brooklyn Museum, New York, USA - 03 Jun 2019
Jennifer Lopez leaves The Hotel San Clemente and arrives at The Parade in Piazza San Marco for Dolce and Gabanna show. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5249784 290821 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Venezia2020/IPA / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Spain Rights
Jennifer Lopez LA Film Critics Awards, Arrivals, Intercontinental, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Jan 2020
Jennifer Lopez 'Hustlers' premiere, Arrivals, Toronto International Film Festival, Canada - 07 Sep 2019 Wearing Maison Yeya View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
Evening Writer

Jennifer Lopez slipped into a cool new character while on set for her upcoming Netflix movie, ‘The Mother.’

From head stripper in charge in Hustlers to an assassin on the run! Jennifer Lopez sported a rugged look on Monday, October 4m as she was spotted in Vancouver filming a scene for her upcoming Netflix thriller, The Mother. The 52-year-old actress was seen wearing a brown bomber jacket with cream-colored Sherpa lining over a dark gray shirt paired with olive-colored cargo pants. She also sported a gray beanie, aviator shades, and black combat boots, looking like a true renegade if we ever saw one!

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer also carried two large bags — one in her hand and one over her shoulder — as she exited a luggage transporter at an airport as an assassin in disguise. Crew members and extras were seen on the set as Jennifer filmed the scene, her long brunette locks still looking gorgeous under her beanie. Who said assassins couldn’t be fabulous?

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez is a trained assassin on the set of her new movie, ‘The Mother’ (BACKGRID)

The movie, which began filming this week in Canada, stars Jennifer alongside actors Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale), Omari Hardwick (Sorry To Bother You), and Gael Garcia Bernal (Y tu mamá también). Per Variety, the exciting flick focuses on a “deadly assassin,” played by Jennifer, who “comes out of hiding to protect her daughter she gave up years ago.” The daughter is played by newcomer Lucy Paez.

Related Gallery

Jennifer Lopez's Hottest Swimsuit Photos: See Her In Bikinis & More

Singer Jennifer Lopez hits the pool with her entourage at their hotel in Miami, Florida on August 30, 2012. Lopez enjoyed tanning and relaxing on the lounge chairs while her son Max, daughter Emme and her boyfriend Casper Smart took a dip and played in the pool. Pictured: JENNIFER LOPEZ,CASPER SMART,JENNIFER LOPEZ CASPER SMART Ref: SPL428259 300812 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Actress Jennifer Lopez seen relaxing in Miami Beach, FL. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL1277134 060516 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Jennifer Lopez all day filming music video and as a wrap up she and extras jump in the ocean in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Pictured: jennifer lopez Ref: SPL538163 050513 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Spain Rights

Jennifer’s co-star Joseph will harken back to his menacing days as Commander Fred Waterford, as he’s set to play one of the “dangerous men” from whom Jennifer is on the run (Gael plays the other “dangerous” antagonist). The film is directed by Niki Caro, known for Disney’s Mulan remake while Lovecraft Country Misha Green is writing the screenplay.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez slays the assassin look on the set of the upcoming action thriller, ‘The Mother’ (BACKGRID).

Jennifer is definitely having a busy year. When she’s not keeping busy working on a slew of films and other projects, she’s out and about with her old — and then new again! — flame, Ben Affleck, making fans’ early 2000s celebrity nostalgia dreams come true.