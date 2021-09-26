See Pics

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Beam As They Hold Hands Backstage At The Global Citizen Concert

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
Host Priyanka Chopra speaks to the audience at the Global Citizen Live concert in Paris 2021 Global Citizen Live - , Paris, France - 25 Sep 2021
Jennifer Lopez Global Citizen Live, New York, USA - 25 Sep 2021
LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez Global Citizen Live, New York, USA - 25 Sep 2021
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes Global Citizen Live, New York, USA - 25 Sep 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Ben Affleck touched down in NYC to support Jennifer Lopez as she performed at the Global Citizen concert. The pair were glowing as they sweetly held hands after the big show.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, looked so cute after her Global Citizen performance. The couple were spotted holding hands as they walked down a backstage staircase at the NYC’s Central Park Lawn on Saturday, Sept. 25. A clean-shaven Ben lead the way towards a parking lot, where the pair were beaming as they exchanged a laugh.

The JLo Beauty founder was simply glowing as she walked alongside her rekindled beau. Her bronzed makeup and golden eye shadow shimmered under the camera lights, which she paired with a neutral, glossy lip. The Bronx native was rocking lengthier locks thanks to hair extensions, styled into a loose, mermaid style wave.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hold hands at the Global Citizen concert. (BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)

Swapping out of her glam on-stage gear, Jennifer hilariously sported a white t-shirt bearing her photo and nickname, “J.Lo” along with a pair of loose fitting patchwork jeans by Dolce & Gabbana. Ben kept to us usual simple style with a pair of dark pants and a button down shirt, along with a navy blue jacket. Notably, the couple were in NYC just a couple weeks ago for the Met Ball.

Related Gallery

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Timeline: From Engagement To Split & Reunion 17 Years Later

New York, NY - Jennifer Lopez and Boyfriend Ben Affleck are still going strong as they engage in a steamy PDA session on a sidewalk in NYC. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 26 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Bennifer 2.0" aka Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck leave Zero Bond looking very festive after JLO's performance at the Global Citizens Festival in New York. Jennifer's sister Linda was also there in attendance to celebrate and party the night away.Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben AffleckBACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'The Last Duel' premiere, 78th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 10 Sep 2021

As always, the 52-year-old superstar slayed her performance at the show, which was a nod to her 2000s hits! LL Cool J and Ja Rule both joined on her on-stage for throwback songs “All I Have,” “I’m Real,” “Ain’t It Funny.” The crowd went wild for both surprise appearances, singing and dancing along to her other hits like “If You Had My Love” and “Love Don’t Cost A Thing.” For the performance, the Maid In Manhattan actress wore a gold brocade bustier top and fitted black pants, along with over the knee leather boots.

The 24-hour Global Citizen concert aimed to unify people around the world to both defeat poverty and defend the planet with live performances in major cities like New York City, Los Angeles, Sydney, Paris, London, Rio de Janeiro and more. Many stars participated in the event, including Priyanka Chopra, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish.