Samuel Affleck, 10, Holds Hands With Mom Jennifer Garner In Sweet New Photos

They grow up so fast! Jennifer’s youngest child Samuel was all smiles as he walked alongside his mom during a sunny day out in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Garner proved once again she is quite the doting mom! The Oscar nominee, 49, made sure to take some time out of her day to join her son Samuel in a nice stroll outside. The pair were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles on Wednesday (March 9), as it appeared Jennifer was picking up her 10-year-old boy from school. Samuel is the youngest of the brood Jennifer shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck49. They are also parents to daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13.

Jennifer Garner and son Samuel enjoyed a day out in Los Angeles on March 9, 2022. (BACKGRID)

The Dallas Buyer’s Club alum cut a casual figure in her black hoodie and matching leggings. She topped off the low-key look with a black jacket, a set of fresh sneakers and designer sunglasses. Going virtually makeup free allowed her natural beauty to take center stage, as she left her trademark chestnut tresses long and loose. Meanwhile, Samuel, looking cute as a button, rocked a tie-dye hoodie while he carried his knapsack over one shoulder.

The family outing came after Jennifer returned from a trip to the Big Apple to promote her latest movie The Adam Project. The film reunited Jennifer with her 13 Going On 30 co-star Mark Ruffalo. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, she gushed about acting with him again 18 years after the romcom hit theaters. “It was so lovely. It was really comforting to be together again, and I don’t think either of us realized how much we needed it and how great we feel,” she said. “We’ve kinda been woven into each other’s lives without the benefit of really being together. It just felt like we were picking up where we left off.”

Jennifer Garner kept it casual in a jacket and leggings as she took a stroll with her son Samuel. (BACKGRID)

She added, “Making the movie, specifically, was so special and then it’s meant so much to so many people since then, which has been such a gift. So, we’ve kinda been woven into each other’s lives without the benefit of really being together. It just felt like we were picking up where we left off.”

 