Jennifer Garner & Mark Ruffalo Celebrate Reuniting In Netflix Film 18 Years After ’13 Going On 30’: It’s ‘Comforting’

From ’13 Going on 30′ to ‘The Adam Project.’ Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo gushed over getting to work together again at the NY premiere of their new sci-fi film.

18 years after 13 Going on 30, Jennifer Garner, 49, and Mark Ruffalo, 54, are back together on the big screen. The pair star in the new time-traveling film The Adam Project on Netflix, where they play a married couple opposite Ryan Reynolds and Zoe Saldana. The whole cast attended the New York premiere on February 28 and Jen and Mark gushed about finally reuniting long after their days as Jenna and Matt in their beloved rom-com.

“It was so lovely,” Jen told Entertainment Tonight. “It was really comforting to be together again, and I don’t think either of us realized how much we needed it and how great we feel.”

The Alias actress went on, “Making the movie, specifically, was so special and then it’s meant so much to so many people since then, which has been such a gift. So, we’ve kinda been woven into each other’s lives without the benefit of really being together. It just felt like we were picking up where we left off.”

Mark spoke to the outlet about how much his and Jen’s lives have changed since their rom-com came out in 2004. “We did 13 Going on 30, went on and had lives, families, and kids and all kinds of other stuff, and came back and it’s like, ‘Wow. what a journey we’ve taken,’ and here we are.”

Jen and Mark previously celebrated their on-screen reunion while filming The Adam Project last year in Vancouver. The pair posed for a selfie together that Jen described as “a perfect day with my old pal” on Instagram. The Avengers actor posted a shot of Jen and jokingly wrote, “Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada?”

In The Adam Project, which hits theaters on Mar. 11, Jennifer and Mark play Ellie and Louis Reed, the parents of Ryan’s character and the movie’s namesake, Adam. The flick is a science-fiction film about an older man going back in time to team up with his younger self and confront his dad’s death.