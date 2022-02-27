Jennifer Garner Steps Out With Younger Kids Samuel, 10, & Seraphina, 13, To Run Errands In LA

Jennifer Garner was spotted wearing a cute casual outfit while shopping with her daughter Seraphina and son Samuel before going to a bowling alley in Los Angeles, CA this weekend.

Jennifer Garner, 49, spent some time with two of her three adorable kids on Saturday. The actress was photographed walking with her daughter Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, while running errands in Los Angeles. After getting a little shopping in, the trio went to a bowling alley, where they reportedly attended a party.

During the outing, Jennifer, who is also the mother of her and Ben’s oldest daughter Violet, 16, wore a cute white sweater with a multi-colored floral design and blue jeans. She also wore gray sneakers and a black face mask as she carried a tote bag as she strolled beside her two youngest children. She also had her long hair down and added black-framed glasses to her look.

Seraphina proved she’s stylish just like her mom when she wore a blue and white sweater vest with a clouds design over a white collared shirt, blue jeans, and colorful sneakers. She also wore a purple face mask. Samuel rocked a gray, red, and black open plaid shirt over a light blue top, green camouflaged pants with yellow, orange, and red stripes down the sides, with blue slip-on laceless sneakers and a turquoise face mask.

Before Jennifer’s latest outing with her kids, she made headlines for sharing her memorable first kiss story during a Harvard University celebration. The 13 Going On 30 star was being honored by the Harvard theatre troupe Hasty Pudding Theatricals as their “Woman of the Year” and opened up about the hilarious smooching moment during a speech.

”It was a guy named Matt Crittenden,” she revealed before further explaining the outcome of the kiss. “He tried to go further than a kiss, and I swatted it away. He broke up with me the next day because he said I was a prude, which was a badge I’ve worn proudly ever since.”