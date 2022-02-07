See Pics

Ben Affleck Hugs Daughter Violet, 16, During Farmer’s Market Outing With Kids — Photos

ben affleck, violet affleck, samuel affleck
BACKGRID
Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck, Seraphina Affleck, Violet Affleck, Samuel AffleckBen Affleck and Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Dec 2018Jennifer Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck spotted together with their kids attending church services in Pacific Palisades
Brentwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Ben Affleck is out at the Brentwood Farmer's market with his son Samuel and daughter Violet Affleck. The doting father shops fruit and granola and we catch the kids with a fruit smoothie in hand. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Violet Affleck, Samuel Affleck BACKGRID USA 6 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brentwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Ben Affleck is out at the Brentwood Farmer's market with his son Samuel and daughter Violet Affleck. The doting father shops fruit and granola and we catch the kids with a fruit smoothie in hand. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Violet Affleck BACKGRID USA 6 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brentwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Jennifer Garner gives her son Samuel a ride home after school in Brentwood. Pictured: Jennifer Garner BACKGRID USA 13 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 71 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Gone Girl’ star went for a stroll with his son Samuel and daughter Violet during a relaxing family day.

What a great dad! Ben Affleck, 49, bonded with his daughter Violet16, and son Samuel, 9, at a Brentwood farmer’s market on Saturday February 5. The actor sweetly wrapped his arm around his oldest child and carried a few bags, while they walked after a day of shopping together. It seemed like Ben had a great day with two of his three kids, while they picked up a few groceries.

Ben gave Violet a big hug, while Samuel walked alongside them. (BACKGRID)

During the shopping trip, Ben rocked a gray blazer, over a light button-down shirt, over a pair of black pants and matching sneakers for the trip. He accessorized with a black face mask and a pair of aviator sunglasses. Violet sported a white shirt with black stripes and a black skirt, while she carried a tote bag for the trip. Samuel wore a gray t-shirt and a pair of camo-covered sweatpants.

Another one of the photos showed Ben and Violet going through some of their groceries. It seemed like the two were considering what to get. Violet held a bag filled with fruit, while Ben looked at a container filled with some raw walnuts in one of the farmer’s market’s tents.

Related Gallery

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Relationship Timeline -- Pics

Samuel Affleck, Seraphina Affleck and Ben AffleckBen Affleck out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2020
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2020
Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2019

‘The Town’ star picked up some groceries while out with Samuel and Violet. (BACKGRID)

Samuel and Violet are two of the kids that Ben shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 49. The pair have another daughter Seraphina, 13, who’s between Samuel and Violet’s ages. Ben seems like he has a great co-parenting relationship with the 13 Going On 30 star.

Ben’s farmer’s market outing came after The Tender Bar actor spent a romantic weekend in New York City with his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez52. The pair seemed super cute, as they braved the cold for a chilly stay in the Big Apple. The Marry Me star matched with Ben, as they both rocked beige jackets while out on the town on Friday February 4. Another night during their stay, J.Lo looked gorgeous in a fur coat, while Ben sported a cozy-looking black jacket.

 