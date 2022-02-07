Ben Affleck Hugs Daughter Violet, 16, During Farmer’s Market Outing With Kids — Photos

The ‘Gone Girl’ star went for a stroll with his son Samuel and daughter Violet during a relaxing family day.

What a great dad! Ben Affleck, 49, bonded with his daughter Violet, 16, and son Samuel, 9, at a Brentwood farmer’s market on Saturday February 5. The actor sweetly wrapped his arm around his oldest child and carried a few bags, while they walked after a day of shopping together. It seemed like Ben had a great day with two of his three kids, while they picked up a few groceries.

During the shopping trip, Ben rocked a gray blazer, over a light button-down shirt, over a pair of black pants and matching sneakers for the trip. He accessorized with a black face mask and a pair of aviator sunglasses. Violet sported a white shirt with black stripes and a black skirt, while she carried a tote bag for the trip. Samuel wore a gray t-shirt and a pair of camo-covered sweatpants.

Another one of the photos showed Ben and Violet going through some of their groceries. It seemed like the two were considering what to get. Violet held a bag filled with fruit, while Ben looked at a container filled with some raw walnuts in one of the farmer’s market’s tents.

Samuel and Violet are two of the kids that Ben shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 49. The pair have another daughter Seraphina, 13, who’s between Samuel and Violet’s ages. Ben seems like he has a great co-parenting relationship with the 13 Going On 30 star.

Ben’s farmer’s market outing came after The Tender Bar actor spent a romantic weekend in New York City with his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, 52. The pair seemed super cute, as they braved the cold for a chilly stay in the Big Apple. The Marry Me star matched with Ben, as they both rocked beige jackets while out on the town on Friday February 4. Another night during their stay, J.Lo looked gorgeous in a fur coat, while Ben sported a cozy-looking black jacket.