Ariana Grande Channels Jennifer Garner’s ‘13 Going On 30’ Character Jenna Rink On ‘The Voice’

Ariana Grande once again channeled Jenna Rink, Jennifer Garner’s beloved ’13 Going On 30′ character, for the first live show of ‘The Voice’ this season.

Ariana Grande paid homage to beloved 2004 rom-com 13 Going On 30 for the first live show of season 21 of The Voice on Monday, Nov. 8. The Grammy winner, 28, wore the iconic multi-colored Versace dress made famous by Jennifer Garner’s principal character Jenna Rink, big time magazine editor and tough b–ch.

The singer also recreated Jenna Rink’s fun updo featured in the infamous party scene for the fictional Poise magazine, where the magazine editor livens up the party with a “Thriller” dance number. Ariana documented the look on her Instagram Story and thanked fashion designer Donatella Versace before joining fellow coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton on stage for the NBC singing competition series.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Ariana has channeled the film. She famously paid homage to the film — as well as Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, and Bring it On — in the 2018 music video for her hit song “Thank U, Next.” An ode to female pop culture icons and rom-coms, the Hannah Lux Davis-directed video similarly recreated the dollhouse scene of 13 Going On 30, where Jenna confessed her love to childhood pal Matt Flamhaff, played by Mark Ruffalo.

The original Jenna Rink even responded to the homage at the time. Jennifer shared a clip from the music video on her Instagram and said it brightened her day. “Every now and then something comes along and just brightens your day,” she captioned the post. “@arianagrande you’re adorable. Thank you, pretty girl.” The singer caught wind of the post and expressed her excitement in the actress’ comments section.

“nooooooOoOOoOo i’m crying. i watched this movie every night before bed growing up (and i still do sometimes, especially when i’m sad),” she reportedly commented at the time. “i adore you! thank you for all the inspiration and joy you’ve brought to my life i’m screaming bye. and by sometimes I literally mean every night still.” On top of being a major 13 Going on 30 fan, the singer has also been a longtime The Voice fan. She joined season 21 in September, replacing Nick Jonas.

“I have watched many seasons and I love watching the show,” Ariana previously told Entertainment Tonight a few days ahead of her debut. “It always has the best energy. It’s such wholesome, inspiring television, and I love seeing the different voices and watching so many people start careers for themselves. It’s a beautiful, amazing thing.” The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8 p.m.