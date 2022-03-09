Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend: Everything To Know About John Miller, Plus Her Past Romances

The ’13 Going On 30′ star has had an off and on relationship with CaliBurger CEO John Miller for nearly four years. Find out more about him and her past loves here!

Jennifer Garner, 49, has been a mainstay of the TV and movie worlds for over 20 years since getting her big break in the 2001 TV series Alias, after making her earliest appearances during the 90s. Other than her amazing acting abilities, Jennifer’s love life has also garnered much attention during her time in the spotlight. While she was most famously married to Ben Affleck for 13 years and shares three kids with The Tender Bar star, she’s since sparked a connection with businessman John Miller. Find out everything you need to know about John and Jennifer’s past relationships here!

Scott Foley

One of Jennifer’s first high-profile relationships was with Scandal star Scott Foley, 49. Scott’s breakout role was while he was on the sitcom Felicity, which was also where he met Jennifer, when she guest-starred as his character’s girlfriend. The pair’s onscreen chemistry must have been seamless, because they started dating shortly after Jennifer appeared.

After almost two years of dating, the pair took the next step, and they got married in October 2000, but the marriage, unfortunately, wasn’t meant to be, and they split in 2003 and finalized their divorce the following year. Since their relationship, Scott has married Grey’s Anatomy actress Marika Domínczyk, and the couple have three children. The Big Leap star did reveal that he and Jennifer have seen each other a few times since breaking up, and it’s always been a pleasant exchange, during a September 2021 interview on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. “We do not keep in contact, because she has her own family. I have mine,” he said. “I’ve seen her a few times, especially when we were living in LA, and Marika’s been with me. Everyone says hi, and you’re cordial, and you move on!”

Michael Vartan

After splitting from Scott, Jennifer started seeing her Alias co-star Michael Vartan, from 2003 to 2004. The pair’s relationship was short-lived, but it seemed like their breakup was completely mutual. After their split, Michael admitted that he and Jennifer had been friends first, and he was looking forward to meeting her then-new boyfriend Ben Affleck in a 2005 interview with USA Today. “But Jennifer and I were best friends first, during (the romance) and after,” he said. “Their love is very genuine. I’m hoping Ben will put me in one of his next movies.” Since their breakup, Jennifer has shown that they’re definitely on good terms, when she wished him a happy 50th birthday with a throwback photo of them from their show Instagram in 2018.

Ben Affleck

Perhaps Jennifer’s most well-known relationship was her marriage to Ben Affleck, 49. The pair started dating in 2004, shortly after the Gone Girl star and Jennifer Lopez, 52, had broken up. The couple had previously worked together on a few movies, including 2003’s Daredevil, and they got married in June 2005. Shortly after tying the knot, Jennifer had their eldest daughter Violet, 16, in December 2005. Other than Violet, the pair have another daughter Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10.

Unfortunately, Ben and Jennifer’s marriage ended after over 10 years together. The couple filed for divorce in 2017, and it was finalized the following year. While they’re not together anymore, the exes seem to get along just fine, as they co-parent their three kids, and they’ve even been spotted reunited with each other for some special occasions, such as graduations, related to their kids.

Since the divorce was finalized in 2018, Ben has had a few short-lived relationships, but he rekindled his romance with J.Lo in April 2021. The newly reunited Bennifer seem to be doing extremely well together, and it even sounds like the singer has started a friendship with Ben’s ex. A source close to the stars revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that the two women get along great. “[Garner] and [Lopez] have gotten to know each other better and they actually have become close,” the source said in January 2022. “They’ve come to an understanding that all that matters at this point is what’s best for the kids. As mothers, this is important to J.Lo that Jen is on board.”

John Miller

After the divorce from Ben was finalized, Jennifer started dating her current boyfriend John Miller, 44. The 13 Going On 30 star was first reported to be dating John in 2018, shortly after the breakup from Ben. When the couple first got together, John was also fresh from a divorce from his now-ex-wife Caroline Campbell, whom he shares two kids with. The couple ended up dating for 2 years, before they split up in August 2020. The breakup was short-lived though, and Jennifer reunited with John in May 2021, and the pair have seemed to be going strong ever since.

While John may not be as famous as his girlfriend’s ex-husband, he is a superstar in his own rite. He’s held high positions at a variety of companies in a few different fields throughout his career. Currently, he’s the CEO of the fast-food burger chain CaliBurger as well as its parent company CaliGroup. While John and Jennifer seem to keep a low-profile, they were spotted on a rare public outing together, catching a flight out of New York City in March 2022, via E! News.