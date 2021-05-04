Jennifer Garner & Ex John Miller Rekindle Romance Amid Ben Affleck’s Reunion With J.Lo — Report

Jennifer Garner is ‘back on’ with CaliBurger CEO John Miller, a report claims, which also reveals when the exes allegedly resumed their romance.

Ben Affleck isn’t the only person hanging out with his ex, apparently. His ex-wife Jennifer Garner and CaliBurger CEO John Miller “are back on,” a source claimed in a Us Weekly report, which surfaced on May 4! This alleged reunion was apparently recent, too — “It started up a few weeks ago,” the insider added. HollywoodLife has reached out to both Jennifer’s and John’s reps for comment.

This report arrives almost nine months after Jennifer and John’s split was reported in Aug. 2020, but at that time, the breakup already “happened a while ago,” a source close to Jennifer, 49, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. The insider added that “it wasn’t any sort of a dramatic break-up,” but Jen “just felt the need to take a step back and she’s done that and for now at least she’s happier being single.”

Jennifer was first linked to the businessman, who is also the CEO of CaliBurger’s parent company Cali Group, in Oct. 2018. That happened to be the very same month the Yes Day star finalized her divorce with Ben, 48, whom she shares her three children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with. By that point, Jen and John had reportedly been “together six months” and were “getting pretty serious,” sources told Us Weekly. They made their very first public appearance together to go on a movie theater date in Nov. 2018.

As the romance carried into 2019, we heard that Jen was “extremely happy” to be dating John, and loved that “he’s normal and not in the industry,” a source close to the 13 Going on 30 actress EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in January of that year.

The report of this rekindled romance also arrives after Jennifer reunited with her ex-husband, Ben, to hang outside of their son Samuel’s swim class in Los Angeles on May 2. The exes were photographed deep in conversation by the pool as they supported their 9-year-old from the sidelines, and at one point, the trio was pictured all together.

Ben is now a bachelor, after reportedly splitting from his Deep Water co-star Ana de Armas, 33, at the beginning of 2021. The Justice League star has now been reportedly hanging out with his other ex, Jennifer Lopez, 51, who split from her fiancé Alex Rodriguez. However, “they are friends … they’ve never not been,” a source told Page Six, which shared a photo of Ben leaving what appeared to be J.Lo’s white Escalade.