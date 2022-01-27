J.Lo Has Gotten ‘Close’ To Ben Affleck’s Ex Jennifer Garner As Romance Heats Up
Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Jennifer Garner, 49, have “become close.” As Ben Affleck‘s romance with the “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker heats up, J.Lo’s relationship with the Batman star’s ex is “better” than ever. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with a few sources close to the stars who revealed how the two Jen’s are getting along.
“[Garner] and [Lopez] have gotten to know each other better and they actually have become close,” one insider said. “They’ve come to an understanding that all that matters at this point is what’s best for the kids. As mothers, this is important to J.Lo that Jen is on board. Jen’s kids really have taken to Ben and his children which is super important to Jen, too.”
Ben, 49, and J.Lo rekindled their romance in May following the World of Dance judge’s split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Ben and J.Lo got engaged after meeting on set of their 2003 film Gigli. Ben and Jen Garner called it quits on their marriage in 2017 as they continue to amicably co-parent their three kids — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. J.Lo and ex Marc Anthony share twins Max and Emme, 13.
“Jen and Ben have discussed marriage since the very early stages of dating again because that is where they left off,” the pal continued. “They are both absolutely certain that they are meant to be together and they truly believe that they are soulmates. Jen does not want to be the one to ask Ben, but she has been hinting at the idea of getting married a lot more as time goes on. Ben knows that she would love to be his wife and he is waiting for the perfect moment. He really wanted the approval of his entire family, which he has now.”
Another source close to the A-listers said, “If and when Ben and [Lopez] get engaged again, whether it is soon or whether it is later they will have the blessing and excitement from Jen. There is zero drama that Jen has for Ben’s relationship. She is happy for them and would be very happy if they get engaged. It might seem cliché, but it is all about the kids. Ben isn’t going to do something that will make that uneasy and the kids are on board, so Jen is completely on board. No issues whatsoever.”