J.Lo Has Gotten ‘Close’ To Ben Affleck’s Ex Jennifer Garner As Romance Heats Up

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner have gotten to know each other better and even ‘become close’ as J.Lo and Ben Affleck’s romance grows strong.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Jennifer Garner, 49, have “become close.” As Ben Affleck‘s romance with the “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker heats up, J.Lo’s relationship with the Batman star’s ex is “better” than ever. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with a few sources close to the stars who revealed how the two Jen’s are getting along.

“[Garner] and [Lopez] have gotten to know each other better and they actually have become close,” one insider said. “They’ve come to an understanding that all that matters at this point is what’s best for the kids. As mothers, this is important to J.Lo that Jen is on board. Jen’s kids really have taken to Ben and his children which is super important to Jen, too.”

Ben, 49, and J.Lo rekindled their romance in May following the World of Dance judge’s split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Ben and J.Lo got engaged after meeting on set of their 2003 film Gigli. Ben and Jen Garner called it quits on their marriage in 2017 as they continue to amicably co-parent their three kids — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. J.Lo and ex Marc Anthony share twins Max and Emme, 13.