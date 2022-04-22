‘Selling Sunset’ Star Emma Hernan Reveals Ben Affleck DMed Her On Dating App Before J.Lo Romance

One major bombshell from the new season of 'Selling Sunset' is about Ben Affleck's alleged activity on Raya before he rekindled with Jennifer Lopez.

April 22, 2022 2:26PM EDT
Emma Hernan; Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showing their love while walking at the Hamptons Beach New York a day before of the 4TH Of JulyPictured: Jennifer Lopez,Ben AffleckRef: SPL5236271 030721 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck visit construction site amid house hunting, Los Angeles, California, USA - 17 Apr 2022
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck visit construction site amid house hunting, Los Angeles, California, USA - 17 Apr 2022
Image Credit: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Ben Affleck gets brought up on the new season of Netflix’s Selling Sunset in an unexpected way. Emma Hernan, 30, revealed to co-star Chrishell Stause, 40, on the fifth episode that Ben, 49, messaged her on the celebrity dating app Raya before he got back together with Jennifer Lopez in 2021. “He may or may not have been texting me,” Emma said about the Argo star. This shocked Chrishell, as Emma further revealed, “He may or may not have asked to grab coffee a few times.”

Emma Hernan; Ben Affleck
Emma Hernan; Ben Affleck (Photo: Shutterstock)

However, Emma said she turned down Ben’s offer and they didn’t hang out. Chrishell pointed out that her co-star “could’ve foiled Bennifer,” as Emma confirmed that she was in touch with Ben before the power couple rekindled. Emma also revealed that she and Ben “had the Boston connection,” which he apparently used as “his opening pickup line.”

Things got even juicier when Emma let Chrishell read her alleged messages with Ben on her phone. “So he asked you out, you were very sweet and cute, but you said no,” Chrishell said to her real estate pal. “It was very sweet,” Emma added of Ben’s messages. But women agreed that the Justice League star ultimately isn’t the man for Emma.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez at the ‘Marry Me’ premiere in February 2022 (Photo: Everett)

It was public knowledge prior to this Selling Sunset episode that Ben was on Raya just before he settled down with J.Lo. In May 2021, TikTok user Nivine Jay revealed that she unmatched with Ben on the app, after mistakenly believing him to be a catfish. The Oscar winner then allegedly sent a video of himself directly to Nivine to confirm his identity. “Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me,” he said into the camera.

“Bennifer” was reborn following J.Lo’s split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The couple hasn’t revealed details on how they reconnected, but both stars have used the word “beautiful” to describe the reunion. Ben proposed to J.Lo in April and they are now engaged for a second time.

