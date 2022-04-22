‘Selling Sunset’ Star Emma Hernan Reveals Ben Affleck DMed Her On Dating App Before J.Lo Romance

Ben Affleck gets brought up on the new season of Netflix’s Selling Sunset in an unexpected way. Emma Hernan, 30, revealed to co-star Chrishell Stause, 40, on the fifth episode that Ben, 49, messaged her on the celebrity dating app Raya before he got back together with Jennifer Lopez in 2021. “He may or may not have been texting me,” Emma said about the Argo star. This shocked Chrishell, as Emma further revealed, “He may or may not have asked to grab coffee a few times.”

However, Emma said she turned down Ben’s offer and they didn’t hang out. Chrishell pointed out that her co-star “could’ve foiled Bennifer,” as Emma confirmed that she was in touch with Ben before the power couple rekindled. Emma also revealed that she and Ben “had the Boston connection,” which he apparently used as “his opening pickup line.”

Things got even juicier when Emma let Chrishell read her alleged messages with Ben on her phone. “So he asked you out, you were very sweet and cute, but you said no,” Chrishell said to her real estate pal. “It was very sweet,” Emma added of Ben’s messages. But women agreed that the Justice League star ultimately isn’t the man for Emma.

It was public knowledge prior to this Selling Sunset episode that Ben was on Raya just before he settled down with J.Lo. In May 2021, TikTok user Nivine Jay revealed that she unmatched with Ben on the app, after mistakenly believing him to be a catfish. The Oscar winner then allegedly sent a video of himself directly to Nivine to confirm his identity. “Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me,” he said into the camera.

“Bennifer” was reborn following J.Lo’s split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The couple hasn’t revealed details on how they reconnected, but both stars have used the word “beautiful” to describe the reunion. Ben proposed to J.Lo in April and they are now engaged for a second time.