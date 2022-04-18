Ben Affleck Holds The Door Open For Jennifer Lopez While House Hunting In LA: Photo

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were again spotted out on the town in Los Angeles as they continued their hunt for the perfect home! The soon-to-be-married-couple were seen walking out of a large property and heading into a black Range Rover, as Ben was the perfect gentleman, holding the car door open for his lady! They both kept things casual, yet still stylish for the outing, as J.Lo wore a long grey duster with dark flared jeans while Ben opted for a dark blue button down and khakis.

It looks like the couple hasn’t yet settled on the perfect dream home just yet! Prior to today’s outing, they were spotted out and about on April 15 looing for an ideal abode. The Town actor, 49, and “Dear Ben” singer, 52, were seen checking out some ritzy properties in the Los Angeles area on Friday, this time even looking at a house right next door to Kylie Jenner! The newly engaged couple were photographed outside of the property listed for $43 million, which would put them near the 24-year-old’s $36.5 million resort-style Mapleton Drive home.

Like the most recent photos, Bennifer, as they’ve called, were casually dressed as the popped in to check out the property with the realtor. J.Lo kept a low profile in black leggings and a black hoodie for the outing, also pulling her highlighted lock up into a knot bun and hiding her face behind bold, black sunglasses. Ben, for his part, went for his typically Boston-influenced style, with jeans, a white t-shirt, and an open blue button down shirt. The Tender Bar actor also kept the paps at bay by rocking a pair of shades.

The couple sweetly linked arms on the tour — they seemingly can’t pack on enough PDA since getting engaged! Jennifer revealed in her “On the JLo” newsletter that Ben popped the question with an exquisite green diamond ring worth over $5 million! She teased the engagement news as a “very special” and “personal” story to share via an Instagram video, nudging her fans to subscribe to the newsletter to get the full scoop.