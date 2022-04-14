Ben Affleck’s Dad Admits He Wasn’t Told About J.Lo Engagement: He’s ‘Happy’ About & ‘Admires’ Jen

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s engagement was an 8.5 carat, $5 million-dollar ordeal heard ’round the world, but apparently, Ben’s father Timothy Affleck wasn’t clued in to the proposal until he read the headlines. “I haven’t talked to them in ages, but if everything one reads on the internet is true, they’re having a good time together,” he told The Sun on Wednesday. “He’s quite busy with all of his newfound activities. He’s been working a lot, which no one seems to care about. They care about romance.”
When asked if he gave his sing of approval for the romance, he said, “That’s fine by me! I’m happy about it.”
Timothy also revealed to the outlet that he only met J.Lo the first time she and Ben were engaged. “I did meet Jennifer when they first dated,” he said. “There’s a lot I admire about her. She’s quite a special woman. What I like most about her is that she did it all herself. She brought herself up on so many different levels. She’s obviously very talented.”
He added how he admires the performer as a “hard worker” who didn’t turn to “nepotism” to get where she is today. “I think she deserves everything she gets,” he shared.
“It’s always great to see my grandkids and my son,” he continued. “It’ll be nice to see Jennifer. I hope it all works out well for them,” he said.
J.Lo, who first broke the news with a a short video clip of her gazing upon her “perfect” diamond ring on April 8 in her “On The JLo” newsletter, shared more details on April 12 about the proposal. “Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?” she wrote. “Saturday night, while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed.”
“I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes, smiling and crying at the same time, trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years, this was happening all over again,” she continued. “I was quite literally speechless, and he said, ‘is that a yes?’ I said YES, of course, that’s a YES. I was smiling so big, and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined.”