Jennifer Lopez Reveals Ben Affleck Proposed While She Was In The Bath: It’s Our ‘Second Chance’ At Love

Days after Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez for the second time, the ‘Marry Me’ star revealed she was ‘taken totally off guard’ when he proposed to her in the middle of her bath.

“Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?” wrote Jennifer Lopez in a new “On The JLo” newsletter that she sent out on Tuesday (Apr. 12). Jennifer, 52, shared details about how Ben Affleck popped the question for the second time, revealing that the 49-year-old Justice League actor asked her to marry him while she was naked! “Saturday night, while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed.”

“I was taken totally off guard,” wrote J.Lo, as one would be, “and just looked in his eyes, smiling and crying at the same time, trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years, this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless, and he said, ‘is that a yes?’ I said YES, of course, that’s a YES. I was smiling so big, and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined.”

Jennifer added that she and Ben had “just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.” She also shared a look at the 8.5-carat diamond engagement ring, adding that “Green has always been my lucky color, and now, for sure, it always will be.”

“It was totally unexpected. My Love came in. Ben came in, and he got down on one knee. And he said some things, and I’ll never forget,” J.Lo said in the video that accompanied the “On The JLO” newsletter. “He pulled out a ring, and he said, ‘will you marry me?’ And it was the most perfect moment, and he said it’s a green diamond. My favorite color. It’s also my lucky color. Obviously, it’d be my lucky color forever now.

“It means so much; somebody really thinks about you, loves you, and sees you, and it was just the most perfect moment,” she adds. “So lucky is not often you get a second chance at true love. We know we’re very lucky.

The couple announced their engagement in Jennifer’s newsletter, sending out a video of her looking emotional while wearing the ring. Her sister, Lynda Lopez, also shared photos from the video on her IG Story and wrote, “So this happened. Love you @jlo @ben affleck.”