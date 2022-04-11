Jennifer Lopez Seen in 1st Photos Wearing $5 Million Green Diamond Ring Since Announcing Engagement

J.Lo was spotted out and about in L.A and her green 8.5 carat engagement ring from fiancé Ben Affleck couldn’t be missed.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, was pictured wearing her engagement ring in public for the first time since announcing that Ben Affleck, 49, proposed. The “Dance Again” hitmaker flashed the stunning green 8.5 carat engagement ring while touring real estate in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 10 with her soon-to-be hubby and his kids Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. J.Lo’s ring glowed against her white jacket and matching crop top, which she tucked into a pair of dark black pants.

J.Lo’s look for the house touring also included a pair of silver hoop earrings. She left her luscious long hair up in a messy ponytail, while allowing a few locks of hair to hang beside her cheeks. “Bennifer” reportedly spent several hours looking at different homes in the L.A. area with two of his kids that he shares with ex, Jennifer Garner. His eldest child, daughter Violet, 16, wasn’t there, nor were J.Lo’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, that she shares with ex Marc Anthony.

After a day of speculation, J.Lo confirmed via her OnTheJLo newsletter on Saturday, April 9 that she and Ben are indeed engaged again. The Hustlers star showed off her massive green diamond ring — known to be her favorite color — as her 2002 track “Dear Ben” played over the short teaser video. The ring is estimated be worth over $5 million USD, and is a cushion modified brilliant cut diamond, per Ilan Portugali of Beverly Hills Diamonds, who sourced the rare gem.

“Bennifer” was previously engaged way back in 2002. The Oscar winner initially proposed with a pink diamond ring from Harry Winston worth over $1.2 million. The pair were set to wed in Sept. 2003, but they postponed the wedding amid intense media attention and ultimately split in Jan. 2004. Ben and J.Lo reunited romantically in April 2021, after she ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez