Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Passionately Kiss Hours Before Announcing Engagement: Photos

That engagement glow! Ben Affleck and J.Lo held hands and shared a kiss as they viewed a Santa Monica retail space on April 8.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are more in love than ever! The actor, 49, and This Is Me…Then singer, 52, were spotted packing on the PDA just hours before announcing their engagement. The couple, affectionately known as Bennifer, appeared to be getting a tour of a for-lease retail space in Santa Monica, California when they shared a romantic kiss while also holding hands.

Jennifer was casually dressed in a pair of loose fitting, ’70s inspired flare jeans with a button down striped linen top and platform sandals. She accessorized with a black bowler style handbag and her signature aviator glasses, keeping her highlighted hair back into a tight bun. Meanwhile, Ben was low key in a gray graphic t-shirt, along with a black bomber jacket, jeans and baseball hat. The Town star also sipped on a plastic cup of cola.

After a day of speculation, Jennifer confirmed via her OnTheJLo newsletter that she and Ben are indeed engaged again. The Bronx native showed off her massive green diamond ring — known to be her favorite color — as her 2002 track “Dear Ben” played over the short teaser video. Jennifer appeared emotional as she wiped tears away in the clip, likely shot and directed by Ben! Just ahead of the video release, J.Lo took to Instagram to tease she had some big news.

“I have a really exciting and special story to share,” she began. “If you are not part of my inner circle, you have to go OnTheJLo to hear this one…it’s where I share my more personal things, and this one is definitely ‘on the JLo,” she teased. Shortly after, her sister Lynda Lopez shared a photo of the ring and posted “Congratulations” to Jennifer and her soon-to-be brother-in-law. A day prior to the announcement, Jennifer was curiously spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand sparking speculation.

This marks the second time that Ben and J.Lo have been engaged: the Boston-born actor popped the question in his hometown back in 2002 with a spectacular pink diamond ring from Harry Winston worth over $1.2 million. The pair were set to wed in Sept. 2003, however, postponed the wedding amid intense media attention and a brief split — ultimately splitting in Jan. 2004. Ben and J.Lo reunited romantically in April 2021.