Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Engaged: See Her Green Diamond Ring

After rekindling their romance in April 2021, Ben and Jennifer are officially engaged (again)! The iconic couple announced their engagement on April 8.

This is not a drill: Bennifer are finally engaged (again)! Ben Affleck popped the question to Jennifer Lopez with a gorgeous, very rare green diamond — known to the the 52-year-old’s favorite color. The song “Dear Ben” from This Is Me…Then played in the background as she showed off the sparkling ring. The words “you’re perfect” from the original 2002 can be heard in the short eight second teaser.

Jennifer teased the massive news in a video shared to her Instagram account on the evening of April 8, revealing she had a “really exciting” and “special story to share” — dropping the big reveal on her On The JLo newsletter. Shortly after, her sister Lynda Lopez quickly posted a congratulations to the couple! Notably, the “Jenny From The Block” singer also added a ring emoji to her Twitter bio. HollywoodLife has also reach out to reps for Ben and J.Lo for comment.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that the Gone Girl actor and “Let’s Get Loud” singer have been engaged. When the couple were together for the first time from 2002 to 2004, Bennifer got engaged in November 2002 with an iconic Harry Winston pink diamond — but called it off by January 2004.

Lynda Lopez’s ig story 💚💍 pic.twitter.com/gjl4a2M97P — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) April 9, 2022

“Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck. At this difficult time, we ask that you respect her privacy,” a spokesperson for J.Lo told People at the time.

Following their 2004 breakup, Ben became engaged to Jennifer Garner, who he was married to from 2005 to 2018 and has three kids Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel with. Jennifer was married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2011 and has twins Maximillian and Maribel with the singer. Before getting back together with Ben, J.Lo was dating and then engaged former MLB player Alex Rodriguez from 2017 until 2021.

Obviously, things have changed since the first time they dated. As we said, both of the stars now have children of their own, and it seems like they’ve put in a lot of work to merge both of their families in the most seamless way. The couple have been spotted spending time with each other’s children, and now they’re about to make things extremely official by blending their extended families.