Kylie Jenner Breaks Ground On $15M 5-Acre Lot To Build Mega Mansion Near Kris & Khloe — Pic

Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

From makeup maven to real estate mogul! Kylie Jenner is building her dream 18,000 sq. foot home near big sister Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris!

Kylie Jenner, 23, is already looking at her next real estate investment! The cosmetics mogul purchased a five-acre lot worth $15 million last year has big plans for the property — specifically, an 18,000 sq. foot home in Hidden Hills, California — see the photos on Variety here. The design includes a “12-car garage, guesthouse, barn, guard shack for a full-time security detail, sports court and a pool” — along with two guest apartments, suites with private patios and more!

The massive new house also makes her her neighbors with mom  Kylie Jenner, 65, and older sister Khloe Kardashian, 36: Kris’ home in a gated community cost $20 million, while Khloe’s was a pricey $17 million. Notably, the property was perviously owned by Miley Cyrus who used the land for her horses — but sold it after never building a home on the massive chunk of land. Of course, this isn’t Kylie’s first major real estate purchase: during the pandemic, she moved into a $36.5 resort-style mansion in the ritzy Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles. The stunning 15,350 sq. foot home is near both the  Playboy Mansion and on the same street as the 56,500 square-foot monster mansion once owned by Aaron and Candy Spelling.

The home has become a social media star in its own right since she moved in last April, regularly showing off the Mapleton Drive estate’s gigantic pool an tennis court. The house, which was originally listed for $43 million, also includes a chef’s kitchen, 14 bathrooms, and seven bedrooms for Ky and her crew to enjoy. Beyond that, she and daughter Stormi Webster, 3, can enjoy both an and outdoor projection screen and an indoor movie theatre, an NBA-style lit basketball court, state of the art gym and guest house — perhaps for ex Travis Scott, 29, to hang out in.

Kylie often also takes her sizzling Instagram photos outside of the epic front door and walk-up area, which perfectly lights up for her iPhone snaps. The mogul has also taken a page out of her mom’s book when it comes to holiday decor, regularly decking out the driveway with festive lights and more for occasions like Halloween and Christmas.