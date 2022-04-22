Jennifer Lopez Holds Hands With Ben Affleck’s Son Samuel, 10, While House Hunting: Photo

Jennifer Lopez is ready to be a loving stepmom to fiancé Ben Affleck‘s kids! The “Let’s Get Loud” singer was spotted holding hands with Ben’s 10-year-old son Samuel while out house hunting. J.Lo wore what appeared to be a navy-and-green-colored flannel dress while Ben wore a dark-colored sweater and khakis. Samuel held Jennifer’s hand as the trio stepped out on the balcony of a potential home, seeing how they like the view.

During an additional house hunting trip in Los Angeles, the soon-to-be-married-couple were seen walking out of a large property and heading into a black Range Rover, as Ben was the perfect gentleman, holding the car door open for his lady! Both again kept things casual, yet stylish for the outing, with J.Lo giving early aughts vibes in a long grey duster and dark flared jeans while Ben opted for a dark blue button down and khakis.

It looks like the couple is still searching for their ideal space. Prior to today and when the below photo was snapped, they were spotted out and about on April 15 looking for the perfect place to call home. The Town actor, 49, and “Dear Ben” singer, 52, were seen checking out some ritzy properties in the Los Angeles area on Friday, this time even looking at a house right next door to Kylie Jenner! The newly engaged couple were photographed outside of the property listed for $43 million, which would put them near the 24-year-old’s $36.5 million resort-style Mapleton Drive home.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one of Hollywood's most talked about couples, with a romance spanning over two decades. They got together after meeting on the set of their amovie, 'Gigli,' in 2001. By the end of 2002, they were engaged. Although they were set to wed in Sept. 2003, they called the nuptials off just days ahead of time, claiming that excessive media attention was to blame. However, they ended the relationship in January 2004, before ever tying the knot. Jen and Ben went on to live separate lives, although they had nothing but nice things to say about one another in the years that followed. She had two kids with Marc Anthony, while he had three with Jennifer Garner. In April 2021, Jennifer ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, and it wasn't long before she was spotted out with Ben once again. Seventeen years after they were last together, they quickly rekindled their relationship and got serious fast. During both times they've been together, Jennifer and Ben have not been shy about PDA.

The couple sweetly linked arms on the tour — they seemingly can’t pack on enough PDA since getting engaged! Jennifer revealed in her “On the JLo” newsletter that Ben popped the question with an exquisite green diamond ring worth over $5 million! She teased the engagement news as a “very special” and “personal” story to share via an Instagram video, nudging her fans to subscribe to the newsletter to get the full scoop.

The “Get Right” singer detailed in a newsletter post how it all went down. “I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes, smiling and crying at the same time, trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years, this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless, and he said, ‘is that a yes?’ I said YES, of course, that’s a YES,” she shared. How sweet!