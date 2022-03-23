Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Hold Hands While Picking Samuel, 9, Up From School — Photo

Family moment! Ben Affleck held hands with both his son Samuel and J.Lo on March 23 as they picked up his youngest from school.

Ben Affleck, 49, brought girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, 52, along to pick up his 9-year-old son Samuel from school. The Oscar winner was a doting dad and boyfriend as held onto Sam’s hand on the right and J.Lo’s on the left during the March 23rd outing.

Jennifer was stylish and casual for the pick-up, rocking a loose fitting pair of neutral pants with a unique leather draw string. The Bronx native wasn’t shy about showing off her toned tummy in a white cotton crop top, finishing the look with a matching pair of white sneakers, layered necklaces, and her signature wire sunglasses. She kept her highlighted hair back in a high bun.

Ben channeled his usual Boston style with slightly faded blue jeans and a purple button down shirt with a white tee underneath. The Town actor topped the outfit off with a taupe colored suede lace-up boot. Meanwhile, 9-year-old Sam appeared to be wearing a school uniform consisting of a forest green golf shirt, beige khakis and white sneakers. Jennifer Garner‘s son draped a neutral colored side bag over his right shoulder with a black lunch kit over top.

The sighting comes just a day after both Ben and Sam supported J.Lo at the iHeartRadio Awards! The Maid In Manhattan star was presented with the coveted Icon Award at the Shrine Auditorium. “You guys are the ones who give me the opportunity every day,” she said on stage to her fans as Ben applauded her in the crowd.

“I really do it for you guys, I really do. And because of the love you give me … I can overcome negativity and so can you, every single moment, and let me tell you something else – I’m just getting started,” she said. Jennifer also slayed with an impressive performance set, bringing out the iconic choreography from her 2005 single “Get Right.” Ben and Sam, along with her daughter Emme, 14, danced right along in the audience!