Ben Affleck Beams With Joy As Jennifer Lopez Wins iHeartRadio Icon Award — Watch

Her biggest cheerleader. The ‘Deep Water’ star was there to support his love J. Lo as she received the Icon Award at the event.

Ben Affleck, 49, couldn’t hide his love for Jennifer Lopez, 52, at the 9th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday, Mar. 22, held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The actor/director was there to support his long as she accepted the evening’s Icon Award in recognition of “her impact on pop culture, longevity, and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.”

Jennifer looked simply breathtaking in a sheer, plunging olive green Stephane Rolland dress which evoked the vibes of that Versace dress from the 2000 Grammys. The Marry Me star was full of love for her fans in her acceptance speech, telling the audience, “You guys are the ones who give me the opportunity every day.”

“I really do it for you guys, I really do,” the star went on. “And because of the love you give me … I can overcome negativity and so can you, every single moment, and let me tell you something else – I’m just getting started.” Her speech was so moving it brought Ben, along with the rest of the audience, to their feet.

We hope to inspire people the same way @JLo has inspired us! Congratulations to her for receiving the ICON AWARD at the #iHeartAwards2022 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/c6J9KTxFX7 — Lulu y Lala™ (@luluylala) March 23, 2022

Ever the entertainer, she also regaled the audience with a medley of her greatest hits. Jennifer sizzled in a black jumpsuit with gloves, belting out hits while drag queens wearing her best looks strutted down the stage.

While they looked like VIPs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, A-list couple Bennifer got ready for the event in a very normal way. Hours earlier, the duo indulged their fast food cravings with a stop by a Beverly Hills McDonald’s. Jennifer sat on the passenger’s side, eating a burger from the chain while Ben drove.

Ben offered some rare insight into his personal life in a Wall Street Journal profile published on Dec. 1. Talking about his reunion with J. Lo, he said, “I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me. And it is a good story. It’s a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I’ll tell it. I’ll write it all out. And then I’ll light it on fire.”

He continued, “I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances. I’ve definitely tried to take advantage of that. I haven’t always been successful, but in cases in which I have, they’ve turned out to be the defining aspects of my life.”