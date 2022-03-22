Watch

Ben Affleck Beams With Joy As Jennifer Lopez Wins iHeartRadio Icon Award — Watch

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, United States - 22 Mar 2022
Halsey arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, United States - 22 Mar 2022
Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, United States - 22 Mar 2022
Heidi Klum arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, United States - 22 Mar 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
News Editor

Her biggest cheerleader. The ‘Deep Water’ star was there to support his love J. Lo as she received the Icon Award at the event.

Ben Affleck, 49, couldn’t hide his love for Jennifer Lopez, 52, at the 9th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday, Mar. 22, held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The actor/director was there to support his long as she accepted the evening’s Icon Award in recognition of “her impact on pop culture, longevity, and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.”

Jennifer looked simply breathtaking in a sheer, plunging olive green Stephane Rolland dress which evoked the vibes of that Versace dress from the 2000 Grammys. The Marry Me star was full of love for her fans in her acceptance speech, telling the audience, “You guys are the ones who give me the opportunity every day.”

“I really do it for you guys, I really do,” the star went on. “And because of the love you give me … I can overcome negativity and so can you, every single moment, and let me tell you something else – I’m just getting started.” Her speech was so moving it brought Ben, along with the rest of the audience, to their feet.

Ever the entertainer, she also regaled the audience with a medley of her greatest hits. Jennifer sizzled in a black jumpsuit with gloves, belting out hits while drag queens wearing her best looks strutted down the stage.

Related Gallery

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Best PDA Photos: Kissing, Holding Hands & More

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'Marry Me' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 08 Feb 2022
Los Angeles, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make their exit after lunch with her kids at the Bel Air Hotel on a rainy day in Los Angeles. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 29 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hollywood, CA - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hold hands as they arrive at the El Capitan Entertainment Centre in Hollywood for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 15 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

While they looked like VIPs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, A-list couple Bennifer got ready for the event in a very normal way. Hours earlier, the duo indulged their fast food cravings with a stop by a Beverly Hills McDonald’s. Jennifer sat on the passenger’s side, eating a burger from the chain while Ben drove.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez also performed after receiving her Icon Award. (Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock)

Ben offered some rare insight into his personal life in a Wall Street Journal profile published on Dec. 1. Talking about his reunion with J. Lo, he said, “I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me. And it is a good story. It’s a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I’ll tell it. I’ll write it all out. And then I’ll light it on fire.”

He continued, “I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances. I’ve definitely tried to take advantage of that. I haven’t always been successful, but in cases in which I have, they’ve turned out to be the defining aspects of my life.”