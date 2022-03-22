Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Hit Up McDonald’s For A Romantic Lunch Date In Beverly Hills

Ba da ba ba ba Bennifer’s lovin it! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted chowing down at the McDonald’s drive-thru just days after they reportedly bought their $50 million estate.

Just when we thought Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez couldn’t become more likable, they proved they’re just like the rest of us with a romantic McDonald’s lunch date! Ben sat behind the driver’s seat as they pulled up to the Mcdonald’s drive-thru. After they placed their order, J.Lo was spotted chowing down on a Big Mac as she rocked a messy bun. Take a look at the A-listers feasting on their fast food here.

This sighting comes just after news broke that Bennifer purchased a $50 million Bel-Air estate together. Not only is this an impressive purchase, but it’s also a sign that the two are ready to take the next step in their relationship. The two will reportedly be bringing their respective children and living as a blended family for the first time.

The Tender Bar actor will be bringing in his three kids 16-year-old Violet Affleck, 13-year-old Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck and 10-year-old Samuel Garner Affleck, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Meanwhile, the Marry Me star will be bringing her two 14-year-old twins, Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. It’ll be interesting what kind of dynamic forms in a house with five teenagers but if anyone can handle it, it’s Bennifer!

The A-list couple was spotted looking at this estate, which was initially listed for $65 million, in Summer 2021. The two also looked in a few homes in LA at the time, including one that was worth a whopping $85 million. They even brought along the “Jenny From The Block” singer’s twins to check out one of the houses one weekend. At the time, they were just browsing as a source close to the singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she wasn’t ready to take that next step in their relationship.

“That move would still be awhile from now,” the source told HL. “They spend a lot of time together and she values Ben‘s opinion on things so she brought him to look at houses for her as she gets ready to be in LA more.” However, it seems that since about eight months have passed, the singer-actress is ready to take the plunge and move her family in with Ben’s.