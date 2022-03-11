Watch

Ben Affleck Cuddles In Bed With Jennifer Lopez In New ‘Marry Me’ Music Video — Watch

Ben Affleck makes a brief, but memorable, appearance in his gorgeous girlfriend’s new music video. Things get very steamy between ‘Bennifer’ as they share an intimate moment.

From “Jenny From The Black” to “Marry Me,” Ben Affleck has made his second-ever appearance in a Jennifer Lopez music video. The Deep Water actor, 49, briefly pops up in the steamy video for J.Lo’s ballad that she sings with Maluma in her new Marry Me movie. Ben’s only in the very end of the video, and his face isn’t even shown to viewers. But his cameo is still very memorable, considering how intimate he and Jen, 52, get with each other.

In the video, Ben grabs ahold of Jen’s hand and joins her in bed. He rests his head to the side of the superstar singer, who lovingly wraps her arms around her famous boyfriend. The couple proceeds to romantically cuddle in bed. The scene concludes as Jen’s incredible vocals simmer out and the 3-and-a-half minute-long video comes to an end.

As fans may remember, Ben memorably appeared in the music video to J.Lo’s 2002 hit “Jenny from the Block.” That was during the power couple’s first go-around at love. They began dating in 2002, leading to an engagement later that year — but split by 2004. Now over 17 years later, Jen and Ben are back together and more in love than ever.

In a Dec. 2021 interview with WSJ, Ben said that getting back together with Jen is “definitely beautiful to me.” He also called their reunion a “great story” and that he may even “write it all down” one day. “I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances,” the Oscar winner added.