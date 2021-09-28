Interview

Maluma Reveals Status Of His Relationship With Kim Kardashian After Dating Rumors

Maluma confirmed how he met Kim Kardashian and whether or not there’s any truth to the rumors that the two are more than just friends, in a new interview.

Maluma, 27, is definitely aware of the dating speculation when it comes to him and Kim Kardashian, 40, and is admitting he doesn’t know how it started. The singer sat down with  L’Officiel Hommes for an in-depth interview and opened up about where he met the socialite and how they’re just friends.

“I don’t even know! Right? We were together at the Dior show. I met her for the first time there,” he told the outlet when asked how the rumors started circulating. “I was also there with Kourtney [Kardashian].”

The Colombian artist was referring to the Dior Men’s Fall 2020 Runway Show in Miami, FL in Dec. 2019, where he and Kim were first spotted together. “People just started talking about it,” he explained while discussing how people started asking Kim, who filed for divorce from husband Kanye West, 44, in Feb., if they were dating. “I don’t know why they started asking her that. Maybe because she was getting her divorce and everything, you know?”

“We are good friends,” he continued. “We don’t talk that often, but yeah, we are good friends and we always wish the best for each other.”

Before Maluma shared his latest comments, Kim talked about the rumors during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special earlier this year. “I’ve seen him a few times, always in Miami, such a nice guy,” she said while also denying they were an item.

Despite the headline-making rumors, Maluma has another interesting tie to the Kardashian family. The talented artist has been longtime friends with Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick. The father-of-three even appeared in Maluma’s music video for his song “Sobrio,” which was released in early 2021, but in July they had fans confused when they seemed to be “beefing” it out on Twitter.

After Scott randomly tweeted, “wtf is up with this guy @maluma,” Maluma quickly responded with, “What’s up with you? You want to be me so bad that you try to take what is mine?” Scott then went on to tweet back, “maluma I didn’t have to try that hard, get over yourself your a joke” and followers came to two of their own conclusions: either something was really up or they were joking and pulling off “a stunt.”