Kim Kardashian Finally Spills The Truth On Rumors She’s Dating Van Jones & Maluma

Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire
Kim Kardashian is all smiles as she parties with friends in Miami for the opening of the Goodtime Hotel in South Beach. Kim was spotted inside with owner David Grumman who she surprised for the event and then later headed to Papi Steak and her luxury hotel. She was in a custom Lamborghini and Rolls Royce with Jonathan Cheban and longtime friends Stephanie Sheppard and Simon Huck. The friends all had a laugh as they waited for their cars to head to the event. The 40-year-old reality TV bombshell, who is in the process of divorcing her third husband Kanye West, cut a typically glamorous figure on her latest night out. She slid her iconic hourglass frame into a glimmering golden peekaboo dress that showed off her cleavage to full advantage. 17 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA747211_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
A stylish Kim Kardashian is seen leaving Jon & Vinny's restaurant after having dinner with Scooter Braun and his wife in Brentwood. It is worth mentioning that on Jon & Vinny's dinner menu there is a dish called "Ham & Yeezy.". 17 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA747391_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian looks stunning wearing a silver lower grill matching her Mercedes Maybach and jewelry, as she arrives for a business meeting in LA
Is Kim Kardashian dated Van Jones, or what? The reality star finally spilled the tea about those rumors on the ‘KUWTK’ reunion.

It’s no surprise that Kim Kardashian quickly fell victim to dating rumors after her split from Kanye West earlier this year. Reports quickly linked her to CNN contributor, Van Jones, who she’s worked closely with on prison reform over the last few years. Kim stayed tight-lipped about the rumors for now, but on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, she set the record straight. She also touched on the other man she’s been linked to, Maluma.

“No, I’m not dating either one,” Kim confirmed to host Andy Cohen. “Not Van Jones. Not Maluma. I’ve seen [Maluma] a few times, always in Miami. Such a nice guy. So nice.” Regarding Van, she added, “Van texted me and was like, ‘This rumor has gotten me so many dates, so I owe you.'”

Kim Kardashian and Van Jones at a criminal justice reform summit in 2018.

In May, Van was actually asked about Kim during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. Ellen didn’t directly ask about the dating buzz, but rather, she asked Van to comment on Kim’s journey to become a lawyer. “She’s doing amazing,” he gushed. “She has used her platform to help people behind bars. Her dad was a lawyer, she’s always wanted to be a lawyer. [She] got a taste of what she could do using her platform, using her brain, and she hasn’t let up. I think she’s going to be an unbelievable attorney and she’s already one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice.”

For now, Kim mostly seems to be focused on herself, her law studies, and, of course, her four kids. However, she seems to have dating on the brain a bit. Andy asked if she’d ever consider dating a non-celebrity, and she responded, “Absolutely! Just someone who would understand what this life is about, though. I think what I was looking for years ago is completely different than who I am today. I value privacy. I just want something that’s really real.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at a 2019 event.

Of course, Kim’s relationship with Kanye was anything but private. They lived a lavish lifestyle that was very much in the public eye. While they’ve retreated a bit in recent years, though, their lives pulled them in different directions. While Kanye has been spending most of his time in Wyoming, Kim is at home in California with the kids. It led to the two having essentially separate lives, but Kim confirmed during the reunion that they’re on great terms today and have an “amazing co-parenting relationship.”