Jennifer Lopez Rocks A Crop Top To Music Studio With Ben Affleck & Son Max, 13 — Photos

Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

J.Lo looked flawless in the cropped sweater she stepped out of an SUV, while Ben Affleck and Max arrived separately in another vehicle.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, sizzled in a cropped sweater. The “Jenny From The Block” singer sported the cream knit number with a pair of same color sweatpants as she arrived at a music studio via a black SUV on Saturday, Jan. 29. Her highlighted hair was blown out to perfection for the outing, which possibly could have been for a shoot. The rest of her look included her go-to hoop earrings, a gold bracelet, and various rings.

Beau Ben Affleck, 49, and Jen’s son Max, 13, were also spotted arriving at the same building just minutes after Jennifer in a separate vehicle per additional photos published by the Daily Mail. The Oscar winner was dressed in his usual casual gear, which included a gray colored t-shirt and navy cotton blazer with an open gray hoodie underneath. Meanwhile, Max — who is looking so much like his famous dad Marc Anthony — opted for a sleeveless white tank top and loose fitting, navy blue sweatpants. Max, who turns 14 along with his twin sister Emme on Feb. 22, also appeared to be holding some snacks in his left hand.

While it’s unclear what, exactly, Jen had planned in the studio — she could be perhaps recording some new music. The star recently dropped the soundtrack song “Marry Me” and it’s accompanying video, which is set to also be a full-length soundtrack. In terms of her own projects, J.Lo last released a full-length album in 2014 with A.K.A., however, has dropped several stand-alone singles including “Medicine,” “In the Morning” and Spanish tune “Pa’ Ti” / “Lonely” with Maluma (also her Marry Me co-star).

It’s no surprise to see Ben joining her at the studio, who remains her biggest fan. “I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts,” Ben wrote of Jennifer in April 2021, right before they rekindled their romance.

“She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves,” the Boston native also said. The pair initially began dating in 2002, leading to an engagement later that year — but split by 2004. 17 years later, the Gigli co-stars found themselves back together.