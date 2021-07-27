Exclusive

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: The Truth About Whether They Are Moving In Together Soon

A source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that despite their joint house hunting trips, J.Lo and Ben Affleck are in no particular rush to move in together.

Sorry, Bennifer fans: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might have been house hunting across Los Angeles together, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the couple will be splitting utility bills soon. While J.Lo, 52, and Ben, 48, recently toured properties in Santa Monica and Holmby Hills, a source has revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife that the two are “not moving in together any time soon.”

“That move would still be awhile from now,” the source told HL. “They spend a lot of time together and she values Ben‘s opinion on things so she brought him to look at houses for her as she gets ready to be in LA more.” The source added that J.Lo’s children Emme and Max, both 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, will “go back and forth between LA and Miami to see their dad;” however, Los Angeles will remain their home base.

“She knows she needs to take any move like that seriously,” the source said. The insider also noted that J.Lo’s split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April was “hard” on her kids, too, so she is no “rush” to make immediate life changes. “Her kids were very close with Alex and his children. That breakup was very hard for all of the children,” the source said. “They did everything together, especially during COVID, and she wants to let them process what’s happened. She also doesn’t want to force or rush anything.”

J.Lo and Ben rekindled their romance in early May. The two previously dated between 2002 and 2004 and were even briefly engaged. It’s been a whirlwind last few months, as the couple vacationed in the Hamptons together — and even introduced their children to one another: the two enjoyed a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood earlier this month with Emme and Max, as well as Ben’s son Samuel, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

At long last, Bennifer went Instagram official on July 23 — on Leah Remini’s Instagram, that is. The actress shared snapshots from her birthday bash, and in one, Ben has his arms wrapped around J.Lo as the two join Leah in a photo booth. The couple even packed on the PDA during J.Lo’s birthday bash in France over the weekend, sharing kisses and dancing to J.Lo’s “Jenny From the Block.” (The actor famously appeared in his girlfriend’s music video for that song in 2002.)