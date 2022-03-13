See Pics

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Hold Hands In Gran Canaria Where She’s Filming ‘The Mother’ — Photos

Tourist alert! J.Lo enjoyed a day off from shooting ‘The Mother’ as she explored Gran Canaria, Spain with beau Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck, 49, touched down in Europe to visit his leading lady Jennifer Lopez, 52. The Boston native and Latina beauty were spotted holding hands as they explored Gran Canaria, Spain on Sunday, March 13, where she’s currently shooting Netflix project The Mother. Ben and J.Lo looked like total tourists as they walked around the Plaza de Santa Ana on an afternoon date.

The usually glam J.Lo was dressed down in a comfy pair of white overalls with a ’90s inspired gray crop top underneath. She was ready for a day of walking in a fresh pair of white leather sneakers, keeping her highlighted hair black into a slick, high ponytail. The Bronx born star added her signature pair of sunglasses to protect her eyes from the bright sunshine. Meanwhile, Ben sported a black-and-white raglan baseball style t-shirt with the number 99 on the back along with black jeans and sneakers.

Jennifer was spotted back on the Spanish island on March 2 where she appeared to be in rehearsal and learning her lines with fellow actors on a hotel balcony. The final shoot for the action flick was postponed several weeks thanks to a COVID-19 breakout in the Canaries, forcing J.Lo to return home to Los Angeles in January after just four days in the country. Other than Spain, production also took place in both Vancouver and Smithers, British Columbia.

Ben and Jen’s latest Eurotrip comes off his cameo in the romantic music video for “Marry Me” feat. Maluma. Although Ben’s face isn’t seen in the clip, it was clearly Ben who was snuggled up in bed with his rekindled ex as they shared a laugh. The two could also be seen holding hands in a brief clip, reminiscent of her 2003 video for “Jenny From The Block.”

Since getting back together last spring, The Town actor and “Dear Ben” singer have visited Europe several times! They packed on the PDA for an ultra-glam yacht vacation in celebration of her 52nd birthday last July — also taking the opportunity to go Instagram official (on her end, at least). Ben then returned to Italy after the epic Dolce & Gabbana showcase in August, where the pair spent several days taking in the sights of Venice.