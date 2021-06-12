J.Lo Rocks Yellow Crop Top & Neon Louis Vuitton Bag For Business Meeting Before Ben Affleck’s Motorcycle Visit

Jennifer Lopez was spotted wearing a stylish outfit outside a members-only club in Los Angeles after spending time in Miami.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, seemed to take part in a little business and pleasure on June 11. The singer was seen attending an afternoon meeting in Los Angeles, CA before her reported on-again boyfriend Ben Affleck, 48, later visited her on his motorcycle. She wore a long-sleeved yellow striped crop top with a mint collar and tan cargo pants as she was photographed outside the members-only club, San Vicente Bungalows.

She also rocked mint and white sneakers, sunglasses, and silver hoop earrings during the outing and the look was topped off when she held a neon green Louis Vuitton purse as her long locks were pulled up into a top knot.

After Jennifer’s meeting was over, Ben was seen exiting her home on his motorcycle, proving they hung out within hours of her return to the City of Angels. She was spotted boarding a private jet in Miami, FL, where she spent some time, on June 10 and got attention for wearing what appeared to be Ben’s plaid shirt over a white top and tan pants as she later got off the plane with her 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony. The actor was seen wearing the exact same shirt during a casual solo outing on May 14.

Although they have yet to confirm a romance, Jennifer and Ben, who broke off their engagement in 2004, have been spending time together in both Miami and L.A. over the past few weeks and seem to be doing whatever they can to make sure they’re in the same place as much as possible. Rekindled relationship rumors started when they first took a trip to Montana together shortly after Jennifer announced her split from fiance Alex Rodriguez in mid April.

“Even though so many years have gone by in a lot of ways it’s like no time has passed, their connection is so natural,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about their relationship on June 3. “If you had told her a year ago that she’d be dating Ben again, she never would’ve believed it. But the universe works in mysterious ways and she’s just trying to stay open to whatever is meant to be and enjoying every step along the way.”