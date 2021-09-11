Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Share A Steamy Kiss On A Boat As They Leave Venice — Photos

A day after their PDA filled red carpet debut, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted leaving Venice on a super romantic boat ride!

Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, just can’t keep their hands off each other. The couple, affectionately known as “Bennifer,” were spotted sharing a super steamy kiss on a boat in Venice, Italy on Saturday, Sept. 11. Jen and Ben didn’t seem to mind who was watching as they focused on just each other, seemingly leaving the Italian city after a whirlwind visit. Just before getting on the gondola, the two also appeared to kiss on the dock.

Ben sweetly helped his leading lady — clad in heels — board the boat, gently holding her arm for balance! As always, the Brave singer looked stylish in a beige button down dress by Dior with a black polka dot pattern. She added a thin belt to cinch the garment, along with an open toe high heeled sandal. The JLo Beauty founder kept her highlighted hair back in a ponytail, accessorizing with a pair of sunglasses.

The Oscar winner stayed true to his usual style, sporting a dark button down shirt and matching pants. He appeared to twin with Jen with his champagne colored shades, a shift from his go-to aviators. Notably, he also seemed to be rocking his silver Franck Muller watch that Jen gifted him way back in 2002 (the item also appeared in her music video for “Jenny From The Block,” which he co-starred in).

Just a day prior, Bennifer went red carpet official at the Venice Film Festival while attending the premiere for his new film The Last Duel. Ben co-wrote the movie with his best friend and longtime collaborator Matt Damon (notably, the two only wrote the male perspectives in the film, with Nicole Holofcener writing for Jodie Comer’s character). Matt and Ben iconically won an Oscar for 1997’s Good Will Hunting, and it seems like they might be trying to for another Academy Awards.

Ben and J.Lo looked so glam as they stepped out for photographers, sharing a kiss for everyone to see! Ben was smiling and laughing as he reacted to the screaming crowd, clearly head over heels in love with J.Lo, who he was engaged to from 2002 – 2004. Jennifer, of course, looked absolutely stunning in a plunging white gown with crystal details.