G Flip Gushes Over ‘Sweetest Angel’ Chrishell Stause In New Song On 1 Year Anniversary

Now that’s some anniversary! Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, 41, got the ultimate gift from her partner, G Flip, 28, to commemorate the monumental day on Mar. 15. The Australian nonbinary singer took to TikTok and Instagram to debut a teaser for their new song, “Be Your Man,” which was written with their girlfriend in mind. “sweetest angel having a cry at the end an amazing 1 year with @Chrishell.Stause,” they captioned the adorable video.

In the clip, the 41-year-old TV personality was in G Flip’s car while they played the “first song” they wrote about her when they began dating one year ago. “We started dating one year ago today,” G Flip’s Instagram caption began. “So I wanted to show her the first song I ever wrote about her.” Some of the lyrics of the yet-to-be-released song include: “I understand, because I get you emotionally, I’m not a man, but I can if you want me to be / I know how you think, what you like and what your body needs / Convinced you should run from me. I’m not what you planned, I’ll be your man.”

Soon after the 28-year-old recording artist shared the video with their 197K followers, Chrishell took to the comments to gush over the video. “Remember that time when I thought I could resist you? That’s funny,” she joked. Later, many of their fans flooded the comments with support for the cute couple, including Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa, 35. “Aweeee,” the blonde beauty penned, while fellow singer Fletcher added, “this is the one.” Later, one fan couldn’t help but pen, “Excuse me while I ugly cry,” and we couldn’t agree more!

G and Chrishell began dating in Mar. 2022, about one month prior to Season 5 of the hit Netflix real estate show premiering. Following brutal comments about their romance on social media, the real estate agent opened up to HollywoodLife on Feb. 2, about how they feel now that their relationship is more public. “It’s something that we’re both really proud of, and we love each other so much, and so at the end of the day, if someone’s love for someone upsets you, then that’s a sad thing,” she gushed at the time. “People were already making their judgments and coming up with crazy, different conclusions. It’s one of those things where the actual story is not as salacious as people think!”

Their relationship is set to be a part of Season 6 of Selling Sunset, and although there is no official release date, it will likely drop some time in 2023. Since their hard launch last year, the duo has been spotted at many events together, including the premiere of Chrishell’s Lifetime movie, A Rose For Her Grave, on Feb. 18. They also appeared in Vogue Australia in Jan., which the Kentucky native gushed over via Instagram. “Thank you to @vogueaustralia for taking the time to listen and for allowing us to feel comfortable in opening up. Feb 6th is the Vogue Australia Pride issue to celebrate #WorldPride and I could not possibly have more pride in the person next to me in these photos,” she captioned the set of photos. “To the ones having a hard time understanding, please take the time to read the article before you comment.”