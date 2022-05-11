Chrishell Stause Defends G Flip Relationship From ‘Concerned’ Fans

“I just wanted to jump on here because I always feel like … I’d rather talk to you guys, straight from me,” Chrishell Stause said at the start of the Instagram video she uploaded to her account on May 10, less than a week after the Selling Sunset star debuted her new romance with Australian singer G Flip. “I just felt in this situation it might be nice to give some context,” said Chrishell, 40. “At this point, I think some of you are confused or worried or all of the things.”

Chrishell revealed her new relationship with G, 27, during the Selling Sunset reunion on May 6. This new relationship comes five months after Chrishell split from Jason Oppenheim. “You don’t get to choose when you come into someone’s life,” Stause said in the IG video. She noted that G Flip – who is non-binary, using the “they/them” pronouns – “opened my eyes to what [my] future could look like.” Chrishell said she knew some of her followers “won’t understand this or agree with this but, for me, it is about the person. It is about their heart. Yes, there’s that part of you that’s what you’re attracted to. But for me, I am attracted to masculine energy, and I don’t really care what the physical form is.”

“Everyone is different, but for them, they really feel like they are a mix, and they identify on both sides of male [and] female. So that’s one of those things I personally find such a beautiful mix. I think it’s probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quickly.”

“Again, I know this is new for you guys,” she said. “I understand that it’s confusing, but I think it’s an act of love to understand that, if it’s not something that you know, of keeping that curiosity about life and evolving forward. And I hope that you guys see that I’m the same person that you’ve been following this whole time. Like I said on the show, not a lot’s changed.”

Chrishell ended her video assuring her fans that she’s “enjoying life” and that her followers “don’t have to be worried about me, guys. I hope, if this is all confusing to you, stick around and keep an open mind. I think that’s a beautiful thing. If you don’t, I understand that, too. But I’m happy, and I hope that you are all as well. Sending lots of love.”

Also in the IG video, Chrishell spoke about how this new relationship doesn’t “diminish how much love we have for each other –– Jason and I –– and how much we want each other to genuinely be happy.” Stause came under fire from Selling Sunset fans who accused her of dating Jason, 44, as a storyline for the show.