Chrishell Stause Claps Back At Haters Who Say She Dated Jason Oppenheim For ‘Selling Sunset’

Chrishell Stause insisted on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ that her 5-month romance with ‘Selling Sunset’ co-star Jason Oppenheim wasn’t ‘for a storyline.’

Chrishell Stause appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, Feb. 8, and her relationship with Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim unsurprisingly came up. The former soap star, 40, split from Jason, 44, in Dec. 2021, after only five months of dating, and so host Andy Cohen asked Chrishell for her thoughts about fan saying the former couple only dated “for a storyline for the show.”

“Umm, well I mean then we would’ve done a way better job at making the press work and not spoil the breakup before the show came out,” Chrishell responded. “So no.”

Talk about setting the record straight! Chrishell was also asked during her WWHL appearance if it’s “awkward” being around Jason, considering the pair have to spend time together on their Netflix real estate show. “No, only if alcohol is involved,” she said with a laugh. Chrishell seemed to be in such great spirits following the split, which was nice to see.

The real estate duo originally made their debut as a couple this past summer, when Chrishell shared a series of photos with PDA on her Instagram while on an Italian getaway with Jason. The pair were later seen hugging while in Rome together. Shortly after going public, they showed their steamy workout routine, which included Jason doing pushups with his new girlfriend on his back. They hit the red carpet together for the first time on August 17, while attending the premiere of Shang-Chi And The Legend of the Ten Rings.

But on Dec. 21, news broke that Chrishell and Jason broke up. The former Alll My Children actress confirmed the split in an Instagram statement later that day. “Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward,” she wrote. Chrishell also thanked her ex “for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurt.”

Before Jason, Chrishell dated Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Keo Motsepe, 32, for three months until February 2021. She was previously married to This Is Us actor Justin Hartley, 45, from October 2017 until their split in November 2019.