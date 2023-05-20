Chrishell Stause & G Flip Reportedly Not Legally Married After Las Vegas Ceremony

Despite Chrishell calling her Vegas wedding the 'best day,' the couple reportedly have not made their marriage legal yet.

Chrishell Stause and her partner, G Flip surprised fans with a Las Vegas wedding, but it appears they may not have done the legal paperwork ahead of saying “I do.” A few days after the Selling Sunset star, 41, and the Australian singer, 28, took to Instagram on May 10 to share a video of the Sin City ceremony, TMZ reported that Clark County, NV has no record of the marriage. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for both Chrishell and G Flip.

G Flip and Chrishell Stause reportedly do not have a legal marriage license yet. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Sources familiar with the situation also told the outlet that there is no legal license for the couple. They are planning on an “official wedding ceremony” sometime in the near future, however, per the insiders.

While the eyes of the law may not see the union as official, it didn’t stop the adorable “newlyweds” from celebrating their partnership! Shortly after the social media reveal of the Vegas wedding, Chrishell and G Flip made their first red carpet appearance as a “married” duo. The reality star looked ravishing in a red corset dress, as the singer was a vision in a white vest and matching slacks.

Chrishell also opened up about why the couple initially kept the Sin City celebration under wraps. “It was nice to kind of keep things private and to ourselves so that we could really enjoy it,” she told  Entertainment Tonight. “Then, once we felt ready to share, now, it’s exciting because we get to kind of live in it all over again. So it’s nice,” she added.

The Netflix star went on to say that her wedding to the Australian singer was “the best day of all time,” particularly because it was kept to themselves at first. “I just feel like, some of those things you don’t want to hear people’s opinions on,” Chrishell said to ET. “It was perfect. It was amazing.” She also confirmed that an Elvis Presley imposter was present during the Las Vegas nuptials.

Chrishell and G Flip first announced the news of the wedding with a video montage of the couple’s romance. “Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Chrishell captioned the amazing post on her Instagram. The wedding landed on their one-year anniversary of dating as well.

