Chrishell Stause & Wife G Flip Make 1st Red Carpet Appearance Since Getting Married: Photos

Chrishell Stause and G Flip, who said 'I do' last week after dating for one year, looked incredible in eye-catching stylish ensembles.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 14, 2023 1:21PM EDT
Chrishell Stause, G Flip
View gallery
Chrishell Stause arrives at the 40th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards nominee reception at the Montage Beverly Hills on in Beverly Hills, Calif The 40th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Nominee Reception, Beverly Hills, USA
Chrishell Stause 36th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, Orpheum Theatre, Los Angeles, America - 30 Aug 2009 Rachael Ray and Tyra Banks were awarded the top talk show prizes for their Food Network show and ‘America’s Top Model’ respectively. Ray also won for best entertainment talk show and Banks was honoured with the gong for best informative talk show. Ellen DeGeneres was runner-up in the best talk show host category. Shows picking up numerous Emmys included ‘All My Children’, ‘One Life To Live’, ‘The View’, ‘El Tigre’, ‘Sesame Street’ and ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’.
Chrishell Stause US Weekly 2008 Hot Hollywood Issue Celebration, New York, America - 21 Oct 2008 At UsWeekly magazine's Hot Hollywood Issue celebration in New York, High School Musical hottie Zac Efron was named 'Star Of The Year'. There to help him celebrate receiving the honour were some of his co-stars from the hit Disney franchise, including Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens.
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Chrishell Stause, 41, and G Flip, 28, made their first red carpet appearance as a married couple this week. The Selling Sunset star and the singer posed in stylish ensembles as they smiled from ear to ear at a highly fashionable event. The former wore a sleeveless maroon gown with a slit and silver sequined straps and detail in the front waist area. She paired it with black heels while her new spouse, who goes by they/them pronouns, wore a black and white blazer, black pants, black platform boots, and blue-shaded sunglasses.

Both of the happy celebs wore their hair down and kept their arms around each other, showing off their close bond. At one point, they both looked at each other and appeared to laugh as more camera flashes went off, capturing the endearing moment.

Chrishell Stause, G Flip
Chrishell and G Flip during another red carpet appearance. (Shutterstock)

Chrishell and G Flip’s latest red carpet appearance comes just a week after they announced their marriage to their fans. They confirmed the secret marriage to PEOPLE and Chrishell also took to Instagram to share a post that included a series of photos and video clips, which can be seen below. One showed the couple kissing at the wedding altar.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned…Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Chrishell wrote in the caption before promoting G Flip’s new song. “Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip ❤️‍🔥#BeYourMan.”

In “Be Your Man,” G Flip gushes over Chrishell. They celebrated their one-year anniversary of dating in March and the artist took to TikTok to share a sweet video of the two of them listening to the jam in a car. “sweetest angel having a cry at the end 😢 an amazing 1 year with @Chrishell.Stause ❤️,” G Flip wrote in the caption of the post. 

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad