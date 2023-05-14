Chrishell Stause & Wife G Flip Make 1st Red Carpet Appearance Since Getting Married: Photos

Chrishell Stause, 41, and G Flip, 28, made their first red carpet appearance as a married couple this week. The Selling Sunset star and the singer posed in stylish ensembles as they smiled from ear to ear at a highly fashionable event. The former wore a sleeveless maroon gown with a slit and silver sequined straps and detail in the front waist area. She paired it with black heels while her new spouse, who goes by they/them pronouns, wore a black and white blazer, black pants, black platform boots, and blue-shaded sunglasses.

Both of the happy celebs wore their hair down and kept their arms around each other, showing off their close bond. At one point, they both looked at each other and appeared to laugh as more camera flashes went off, capturing the endearing moment.

Chrishell and G Flip’s latest red carpet appearance comes just a week after they announced their marriage to their fans. They confirmed the secret marriage to PEOPLE and Chrishell also took to Instagram to share a post that included a series of photos and video clips, which can be seen below. One showed the couple kissing at the wedding altar.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned…Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Chrishell wrote in the caption before promoting G Flip’s new song. “Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip ❤️‍🔥#BeYourMan.”

In “Be Your Man,” G Flip gushes over Chrishell. They celebrated their one-year anniversary of dating in March and the artist took to TikTok to share a sweet video of the two of them listening to the jam in a car. “sweetest angel having a cry at the end 😢 an amazing 1 year with @Chrishell.Stause ❤️,” G Flip wrote in the caption of the post.