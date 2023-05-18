Chrishell Stause Says Wedding To G Flip Was The ‘Best Day’ & Reveals Why They Kept It Secret

The 'Selling Sunset' star dished on her 'amazing' and 'untraditional' wedding to G Flip in a new interview!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 18, 2023 10:48AM EDT
Chrishell Stause
View gallery
Chrishell Stause arrives at the 40th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards nominee reception at the Montage Beverly Hills on in Beverly Hills, Calif The 40th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Nominee Reception, Beverly Hills, USA
Chrishell Stause 36th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, Orpheum Theatre, Los Angeles, America - 30 Aug 2009 Rachael Ray and Tyra Banks were awarded the top talk show prizes for their Food Network show and ‘America’s Top Model’ respectively. Ray also won for best entertainment talk show and Banks was honoured with the gong for best informative talk show. Ellen DeGeneres was runner-up in the best talk show host category. Shows picking up numerous Emmys included ‘All My Children’, ‘One Life To Live’, ‘The View’, ‘El Tigre’, ‘Sesame Street’ and ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’.
Chrishell Stause US Weekly 2008 Hot Hollywood Issue Celebration, New York, America - 21 Oct 2008 At UsWeekly magazine's Hot Hollywood Issue celebration in New York, High School Musical hottie Zac Efron was named 'Star Of The Year'. There to help him celebrate receiving the honour were some of his co-stars from the hit Disney franchise, including Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens.
Image Credit: mage Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Chrishell Stause, 41, decided to keep her wedding to G Flip, 29, a secret at first, and she revealed why in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It was nice to kind of keep things private and to ourselves so that we could really enjoy it,” the Selling Sunset star said after marrying her partner in Las Vegas on May 10. “Then, once we felt ready to share, now, it’s exciting because we get to kind of live in it all over again. So it’s nice,” she added.

Chrishell Stause
Chrishell Stause and G Flip (Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Chrishell and G Flip dated for just over one year before they tied the knot. The Netflix star said that her wedding to the Australian singer was “the best day of all time,” particularly because it was a secret. “I just feel like, some of those things you don’t want to hear people’s opinions on,” Chrishell said to ET. “It was perfect. It was amazing.” Chrishell also called the Las Vegas nuptials “very untraditional” and she confirmed that an Elvis Presley imposter was there.

Chrishell broke the news of her wedding with a video montage of the couple’s romance, with a wedding photo at the end. “Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Chrishell’s loved-up caption read. In the wedding photo, Chrishell rocked a silky white wedding dress, while G Flip, who is non-binary, rocked a black suit. The wedding was held at a small chapel in Vegas.

Before marrying G Flip, Chrishell was married to This Is Us alum Justin Hartley, 46, from 2017 until their 2021 divorce. She went on to date Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe, 33, and her Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim, 46, who congratulated Chrishell on her wedding to G Flip on Instagram. Chrishell went public with her relationship with G Flip in May 2022 and they cebrated their first anniversary together this past March.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad