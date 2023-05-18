Chrishell Stause Says Wedding To G Flip Was The ‘Best Day’ & Reveals Why They Kept It Secret

Chrishell Stause, 41, decided to keep her wedding to G Flip, 29, a secret at first, and she revealed why in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It was nice to kind of keep things private and to ourselves so that we could really enjoy it,” the Selling Sunset star said after marrying her partner in Las Vegas on May 10. “Then, once we felt ready to share, now, it’s exciting because we get to kind of live in it all over again. So it’s nice,” she added.

Chrishell and G Flip dated for just over one year before they tied the knot. The Netflix star said that her wedding to the Australian singer was “the best day of all time,” particularly because it was a secret. “I just feel like, some of those things you don’t want to hear people’s opinions on,” Chrishell said to ET. “It was perfect. It was amazing.” Chrishell also called the Las Vegas nuptials “very untraditional” and she confirmed that an Elvis Presley imposter was there.

Chrishell broke the news of her wedding with a video montage of the couple’s romance, with a wedding photo at the end. “Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Chrishell’s loved-up caption read. In the wedding photo, Chrishell rocked a silky white wedding dress, while G Flip, who is non-binary, rocked a black suit. The wedding was held at a small chapel in Vegas.

Before marrying G Flip, Chrishell was married to This Is Us alum Justin Hartley, 46, from 2017 until their 2021 divorce. She went on to date Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe, 33, and her Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim, 46, who congratulated Chrishell on her wedding to G Flip on Instagram. Chrishell went public with her relationship with G Flip in May 2022 and they cebrated their first anniversary together this past March.