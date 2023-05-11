Chrishell Stause Gets Love From Ex Jason Oppenheim After Marrying G Flip: ‘Most Inspiring Couple’

The 'Selling Sunset' star congratulated his ex with a sweet Instagram comment after she wed the singer-songwriter after a year of dating.

Jason Oppenheim congratulated his ex-girlfriend Chrishell Stause on her marriage to G Flip with a comment on her Instagram video on Wednesday, May 10. Jason, 46, had so many kind words for their pair admitting that Chrishell, 41, and G Flip, 28, were an amazing couple. “I  am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure,” he wrote.

Jason’s supportive message to his ex. (Instagram/Chrishell Stause/Jason Oppenheim)

Jason and Chrishell, who co-starred on Selling Sunset together, dated from July 2021 until December of that year, and she went public with her relationship with G Flip, who is non-binary, in May 2022. A year after confirming they were together, Chrishell admitted that they’d gotten married in a secret ceremony on Wednesday. Jason shared so many kind words with the newlyweds. ” I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life,” he wrote with a heart-eyes emoji. “Congrats!”

As Chrishell announced her marriage to her partner, she also promoted G’s latest song, declaring their love for the realtor. “Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” she wrote along with a montage of them set to the song. “Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there.”

G also gushed about their new spouse in a sweet comment. “My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this is cutest little edit,” they wrote. “You make me so happy. Thank you.”

Jason said he was ‘inspired’ by Chrishell and G’s love for one another. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / Stewart Cook/Shutterstock )

Chrishell and G celebrated their first anniversary together back in March, and the Australian singer-songwriter teased that they’d be releasing “Be Your Man.” After months of teasing the tune, the song and music video have also been released, with perfect timing for the couple’s wedding.

