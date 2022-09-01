Chrishell Stause Calls Out ‘Selling Sunset’ Co-Star as ‘Fake’: ‘Get Your 15 Minutes’

September 1, 2022 11:34AM EDT
chrishell stause
Chrishell Stause arrives at the 40th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards nominee reception at the Montage Beverly Hills on in Beverly Hills, Calif The 40th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Nominee Reception, Beverly Hills, USA
Image Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Chrishell Stause is not backing down! Chrishell, 41, took to her Instagram Stories to call out one of her co-stars in the upcoming season of Selling Sunset on Wednesday, August 30. While she didn’t name names, the reality star didn’t hold back in letting her feelings be known about a colleague who was acting out to try to get more time on-screen in the new season. “The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL. Wow. That was insanity. But also SO transparent. Get your 15 mins girl, but leave my business out of it,” she wrote.

Chrishell’s second message to a co-star. (Chrishell Stause/Instagram)

Chrishell revealed that she had saved screenshots so that she’s prepared to show just how fake the co-star in question is. She mainly accused her of playing up a rivalry for 15 minutes of fame. “OF COURSE you have a huge issue with me now—not before—when you have a camera crew around you. I hate fake [stuff],” she wrote.

Not only did she accuse the person of being “fake,’ but she also showed that it was more of a betrayal, because it was someone that she wanted to help. “If you want camera time—JUST SAY THAT. I would have helped you get the right angle,” she explained. “But don’t try to come for people I love or my business when you were added and I was there to hype you up excited for you.”

Chrishell called out a co-star before the next season of ‘Selling Sunset.’ (Courtesy of Netflix)

While she didn’t reveal which co-star she was trash-talking, Chrishell seems pretty confident that her fans will be able to spot who she’s referring to when the next season airs. “You guys are smart. I think you will see who is in need of attention and willing to throw anyone under the bus to get that 15mins,” she wrote.

Even though it’s not clear which co-star she was calling out, the Selling Sunset star has not shied away from calling out people on her social media. When a troll DM-ed her a hateful message on Instagram, she shared it and shut them down in December. “It would seem I am not the miserable one here,” she wrote. “But please take a breathe [sic] and have a great day! Thanks for watching!”

