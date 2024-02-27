‘The Valley’: The New Trailer & Everything Else to Know About the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff

Vanderpump Rules fans have more than just season 11 to look forward to this year. The spinoff series The Valley was officially announced by Bravo on January 17 with the first promo for the show, followed by the full trailer that came out February 27. The Valley will revolve around a group of friends including three former Vanderpump Rules stars. While the majority of the cast is married with children, there will still be plenty of drama SURved up from this group.

Here’s everything we know so far about The Valley.

When Does The Valley Premiere?

The Valley will premiere Tuesday, March 19 following episode 8 of Vanderpump Rules. The show will move to its regular time slot of 9 pm ET on Tuesday, March 26.

Bravo officially announced the show at the Vanderpump Rules season 11 premiere party in L.A. The series went into production after the events of the “Scandoval,” which involved VPR star Tom Sandoval cheating on his girlfriend of almost ten years, Ariana Madix, with their co-star Raquel Leviss.

What Is The Valley About?

Bravo said in a press release that The Valley follows “a group of close friends as they trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships and feisty friendships.”

Who Is Starring On The Valley?

The Valley cast features five couples and two friends. Jax Taylor, his wife Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute are on The Valley. They were all fired from Vanderpump Rules in 2020. Kristen is doing the new show with her boyfriend, Luke Broderick.

Bravo has descriptions about all the cast members on The Valley, which you can read below.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

Jax and Brittany went from clubbing every night with their friends to watching cartoons every morning with their toddler, Cruz, and they wouldn’t have it any other way. While Jax used to proclaim he never wanted to settle down and have kids, that all changed when he met the love of his life, Brittany. Far away from their relatives in Kentucky and Florida, Jax and Brittany call the Valley home and have made friends their family. Now married for more than four years, the couple is often the voice of reason and the glue that holds the group together.

Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick

After her last breakup, Kristen came to the realization that she was ready to have a baby and as life would have it, that’s when she met Luke at a wedding in Colorado. An outdoorsman who enjoys fishing and hunting in the Rocky Mountains, Luke is no fan of the hustle and bustle of Hollywood but has chosen to reside in the Valley to be with Kristen. This duo has a lot to juggle including starting a family, caring for three dogs, running multiple businesses, and not to mention, figuring out which state they want to call home.

Danny and Nia Booko

Danny and Jax met on a night out in L.A. and instantly clicked when they realized they were both raised in Michigan with similar values. Once Brittany met Nia, a former Miss USA, their friendship was solidified. Deep into parenting with three children all under the age of 2, Danny and Nia find themselves busy with raising their kids, minivan shopping and figuring out just how far into the Valley they’ll move.

Janet and Jason Caperna

Having lived in the same area in West Hollywood alongside Jax, Brittany and Kristen, Janet has been friends with the three for many years and made the leap to the Valley with her husband, Jason. A former executive assistant, Janet is taking a break from her career to focus on her newborn. Jason is a successful attorney who can argue both sides of any situation. Recently welcoming their first child, the couple is ready to begin their lives as first-time parents.

Jesse and Michelle Lally

Jesse has been friends with Jax since the two lived and modeled together in New York. Now, Jesse and his wife Michelle have a 3-year-old daughter and are a team of luxury real estate brokers in L.A. The couple sells homes to the top 1% of the top 1%, and they cultivate their clientele in the city and abroad. They’re discovering that a fast-paced lifestyle can be a challenge to balance alongside marriage and parenthood.

Jasmine Goode (Friend)

A former SURver, Jasmine is settling into her next chapter of life after her time as an NFL cheerleader and a member of the Bachelor Nation. Now she’s working to get her real estate career off the ground under Michelle’s mentorship. Although she isn’t looking to have kids at this moment, she’s hoping for a family someday with her girlfriend Melissa.

Zack Wickham (Friend)

Brittany’s best friend from college, Zack is a gym-goer who loves partying and dancing the night away in the West Hollywood scene. As the only single member in the group, Zack is its de facto confidant and often the only mediator between different gossiping factions.

Why Isn’t Stassi Schroeder On The Valley?

Some fans were surprised to see Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder not on the cast for The Valley. Stassi was fired from VPR alongside Kristen for racist actions and remarks about former cast member Faith Stowers. Since leaving the show, Stassi has welcomed two children with her husband, Beau Clark.