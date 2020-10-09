‘Bachelor’ Star Jasmine Goode Being Eyed For Possible New Season Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

‘Vanderpump Rules’ is looking at Jasmine Goode as one of its potential new stars, whether that be for ‘another season’ or ‘a spin-off.’ The Season 21 ‘Bachelor’ contestant has close ties to the cast!

Jasmine Goode, 33, is one of the “new people” being looked at to join Vanderpump Rules in the wake of the firings of Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, according to a source close to production. “Vanderpump Rules is looking at casting new people, though they don’t know if this would be for a completely new show like a spin-off, or it would be another season of Vanderpump Rules. They want diversity given everything that happened and they’re heavily looking at casting Jasmine Goode who people know from The Bachelor franchise,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

Jasmine is no stranger to the people at SUR, the restaurant owned by Vanderpump Rules‘ executive producer, Lisa Vanderpump. VPR followed the friendships of a select group who worked at the West Hollywood hot spot when it premiered in 2013, and some of the show’s stars have remained at the restaurant. “[Jasmine’s] been working at SUR before and after lock down. She is good friends with Raquel [Leviss] and several other cast members and employees and she’s good for TV,” our source explains. With that said, our insider tells us that “it would be really natural and organic having her join the show, so it makes sense.”

However, Jasmine isn’t the only potential new person joining the VPR family. The show is “looking at casting several people though, not just Jasmine,” our source adds. We’re learning that Bravo is dedicated to keeping the show alive, despite the recent controversies that rocked the cast and nearly cut it in half this past June. Stassi and Kristen were let go after facing criticism for reporting their former co-star, Faith Stowers, to the police for a crime she did not commit in 2018, while Max and Brett came under fire for problematic tweets that had resurfaced.

“The network would really like to figure out a way to carry on with the show, so they’re trying to do this,” our source tells HollywoodLife. “They’d be bringing in a lot of new faces to give it a fresh look. Lisa really wants the show to carry on as well.” Bravo has yet to make an announcement about the future of the show, after Scheana Shay revealed in July that she and her co-stars “aren’t filming right now” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jasmine vied for Nick Viall’s rose on his season of The Bachelor that aired in 2017, and went on to star on Bachelor in Paradise that same year. She even starred on MTV’s Ex on the Beach, in 2018! Outside of reality television, Jasmine was also an associate producer on the lifestyle television series This Is LA, and was a professional NBA dancer for the Golden States Warriors before competing on The Bachelor.